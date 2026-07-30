An eight-year-old social media post from Dylan Sprouse has unexpectedly returned to the spotlight after fresh allegations against Jared Leto prompted users to revisit long-forgotten claims about the actor's interactions with young women.

The 2018 post, in which Sprouse publicly accused Leto of sliding into the direct messages of female models aged 18 to 25, has rapidly circulated across X following the release of a BBC documentary examining allegations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor and musician. Leto has denied all wrongdoing.

The renewed attention has also revived an eyebrow-raising reply from filmmaker James Gunn, adding another layer to the claims that had largely faded from public view.

Dylan Sprouse's 2018 Tweet Resurfaced

Sprouse first drew attention to Leto in May 2018 when he posted on X, then known as Twitter: 'Yo @JaredLeto now that you've slid into the dm's of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?'

Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is? — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) May 16, 2018

The actor never provided evidence to support the allegation or publicly explained what prompted the post. Leto did not respond directly on X, although reports at the time said he shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram Stories with the caption, 'Nice try, Satan.'

The exchange generated widespread attention when it was first published before gradually fading from the public's eyes. It resurfaced this week as users connected Sprouse's remarks to allegations detailed in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.

James Gunn's Reply Fuels Discussion

Among those who responded to Sprouse's post was filmmaker James Gunn, who wrote: 'He starts at 18 on the internet?'

Gunn never elaborated on the comment and has not publicly clarified its meaning. While many online observers interpreted the remark as an insinuation that Leto pursued girls under 18, Gunn has neither confirmed nor repeated the statement.

As coverage of Sprouse's tweet re-emerged following the BBC investigation, several media outlets also revisited Gunn's brief response, bringing the years-old exchange back into public view.

Jared Leto's Sexual Assault Allegations

The renewed interest follows the release of the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which features accounts from 10 women describing alleged encounters with Leto between 2002 and 2016. Four publicly accuse him of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the BBC, one woman alleges Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claims she had sex with him at the age of 17 in California, where the age of consent is 18.

Read more Jared Leto Denies Allegations in BBC Documentary: 'I Have Never Sexually Assaulted Anyone in My Life' Jared Leto Denies Allegations in BBC Documentary: 'I Have Never Sexually Assaulted Anyone in My Life'

A third alleges he threatened her with sexual violence in a London hotel room when she was 19, while another claims he groomed her through sexually explicit phone calls when she was 16.

One alleged victim told the BBC she was 'so naive and vulnerable' during the alleged encounter.

The broadcaster said reporters corroborated aspects of several women's accounts using contemporaneous text messages, photographs, witness testimony and other documentary evidence.

The investigation also includes accounts from former associates connected to Thirty Seconds to Mars regarding Leto's alleged interactions with young female fans.

Leto Denies the Allegations

Leto has strongly denied the allegations featured in the BBC documentary. In a statement provided to media, he said: 'I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.'

His representatives also rejected similar allegations published in a 2025 Air Mail investigation. No criminal charges have been filed against Leto in connection with the allegations.