In January 2025, Barron Trump, son of US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, was hailed a 'hero' after he saved a friend from domestic abuse in the UK.

A London court has now heard how the 19-year-old intervened from thousands of miles away, alerting UK emergency services after witnessing a violent domestic assault during a brief FaceTime call. The victim later described his actions as 'a sign from God,' crediting him with saving her life.

Barron Trump's Emergency Call Across the Atlantic

Barron Trump was speaking with a friend when the call took a shocking turn. Within seconds he saw Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, allegedly attacking the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons. According to reports, Rumiantsev was jealous of her friendship with Donald Trump's youngest son.

At 2:23 am on 18 January 2025, Barron phoned 999 operators in London. He told them: 'I just got a call from a girl I know. She's getting beaten up'. He repeated the urgency: 'It's really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.'

Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. Initially, the victim was told that someone in the US had reported the abuse, though the caller's identity was withheld. She later revealed: 'I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son.'

Police Confirm Barron's Role

Bodycam footage captured officers discussing the unusual situation. One officer remarked: 'So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump's son.'

The victim was asked to call Barron back. During the exchange, an officer can be heard asking: 'Hello, Barron – did you call the police or anything?' Barron replied: 'I had someone call the police.' He explained further: 'She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something. I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy's head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.'

The call lasted only 10 to 20 seconds before ending. Barron immediately contacted authorities, later telling them: 'I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn't going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse.'

The Victim's Testimony: 'A Sign From God'

In court, the victim described Barron's intervention as 'a sign from God.' When challenged by Rumiantsev's legal team, she insisted: 'He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment.'

She told jurors that she had been 'on my knees begging,' but the call gave her the chance to get back up. She also revealed that she had been in a relationship with her abuser for around six months when the incident occurred.

The victim testified that the relationship was marked by repeated violence, including strangulation during arguments. She further alleged that Rumiantsev raped her twice: once in November 2024 and again on 18 January 2025, just hours before Barron Trump's emergency call brought police to the scene.

Rumiantsev's legal team argued that the victim had behaved 'angrily and violently' towards him that evening. She rejected this as a 'complete fabrication'. When accused of inventing her account of rape, she replied: 'I didn't invent that. That would be completely evil and disgraceful toward people who have been in that situation.'

Despite the detailed allegations, Rumiantsev denies all charges of assault and rape. Proceedings at Snaresbrook Crown Court continue, with the jury tasked with weighing the conflicting testimonies.