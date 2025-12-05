US President and Republican Donald Trump has five children with three different women: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric with his first wife, Ivana Trump. Tiffany with his second wife, Marla Maples, and Barron with his current wife, Melania Trump.

Tiffany, his youngest daughter among his children, is often dubbed the 'forgotten daughter,' as she tends to stay out of the public eye. Despite having a US President father serving his second term in office, she has maintained a relatively low profile.

Here's a quick look at some facts about Tiffany and why she has remained largely private compared to her siblings.

Tiffany Trump, the 'Forgotten Daughter'

Born on 13 October 1993 in West Palm Beach, Florida, Tiffany is 32 years old, whose name was after the famous jewelry retailer Tiffany and Co.

She attended the University of Pennsylvania, like his father, and graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a concentration in Law and Society.

In 2020, Tiffany earned her Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC.

Although Tiffany holds a law degree and has worked as a research assistant, there is no public information on whether she has taken or passed the bar or if she is currently practicing law, as she has kept the details of her legal career private.

Tiffany Trump's Brief Spotlight

While pursuing her education, Tiffany explored interests beyond academics. She maintained a significant presence on social media, earning her recognition as part of a group dubbed the 'Snap Pack' or the 'Rich Kids of Instagram.'

Beyond her online life, she briefly dabbled in the entertainment world, releasing the pop single 'Like a Bird' in 2011, and gaining experience through internships at high-profile companies like Warby Parker and Vogue.

Despite these ventures, her most notable public appearance during this time was her address at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Tiffany Trump: A Wife, A Mom

Her personal life shifted in 2018 when she met business executive Michael Boulos while holidaying in Mykonos, Greece.

Born in Texas and raised in Nigeria, Boulos comes from a family that owns a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate operating across West Africa. He proposed in January 2021 in the White House Rose Garden with a reported 13-carat diamond ring.

They married on 12 November 2022 in a black-tie ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, where Tiffany wore a custom long-sleeved beaded gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab in honour of her husband's heritage.

Now living in Miami, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Alexander Trump Boulos, on 15 May 2025, making him Donald Trump's 11th grandchild. Tiffany is currently focused on motherhood.

In late 2024, President Trump also appointed her father-in-law, Massad Boulos, as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Tiffany Trump's Recent Appearance

Tiffany's most recent appearance was on 19 November, when Trump had the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center. She's with her husband.

Trump took the opportunity to talk about Tiffany and even made an odd comment about her graduation from law school in 2020.

'My daughter Tiffany is here with her great husband Michael, thank you very much, Tiffany, thank you, honey,' he said.

'She was a great student. She went to Georgetown. She was a great, great student, and she finished really right at the top, and we were proud of you,' he praised.

As we all know, 2020 was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strict social restrictions meant graduation ceremonies everywhere were cancelled. Despite this, Trump has implied the decision was more personal, overlooking the fact that a global health crisis was impacting the entire world at the time.

'Her graduation got canceled because of Covid, but I say if her name was something else, they probably wouldn't have canceled it,' he claimed. 'They didn't like that she did so well at school. They weren't happy about it.'

He concluded: 'I say they canceled your graduation because you were a great student and they didn't want [you], but other than that, I have no problems. You see, I don't take anything personally.'

The Reason She's Not In The Spotlight

Aside from the fact that she's focusing on motherhood, probably the real reason is that when her parents split in 199, Tiffany and her mother moved to California to live their lives outside of the spotlight.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Marla Maples shared that she felt it was essential to spend meaningful one-on-one time with Tiffany and give her the space to discover who she wanted to become.

She hoped to recreate the kind of childhood she had enjoyed in rural Georgia — complete with organic home-cooked meals and a spacious backyard. Although she hadn't planned on raising Tiffany as a single mother, Maples said she knew she had to 'find a way'.

Maples explained that while Donald Trump ensured Tiffany had financial support and access to a good education, the day-to-day parenting largely fell to her. 'He loves his children, absolutely, but he couldn't be there for the everyday things. It was mostly me,' she told the magazine.

Tiffany said she is grateful for the upbringing her mother gave her and shared that the two are very close.

'She moved us out of New York to take me out of the spotlight so I could grow up and find my own identity, instead of living in the shadow of a big name or facing that kind of pressure so young,' she said.

She added that her mother's decision was an effort to give her as normal a childhood as possible. 'She wanted me to have a chance at a normal life — or as normal as it could be. And I think she did a great job,' Tiffany said.