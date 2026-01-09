MAGA Supporters are flagging and reporting a TikTok content creator, thekid (@thekidonthekeys), to the FBI over his recent post that allegedly plots a 'threat' to US President Donald Trump.

Here's the inside of the post allegedly plotting to kill the US president, as posted by the MAGA supporters, and who exactly is TikToker 'thekidonthekeys'?

MAGA Supporters Flags thekid

Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters — far-right and staunch backers of US President Donald Trump — flagged the TikToker's post, sharing it on X and reporting the user to the FBI by tagging the authorities in their posts.

X user ACOrwell (@orwell_ac) exposed the TikTok creator and accused him of 'actively planning' to kill Trump, tagging law enforcement accounts and urging authorities to intervene.

The post read: 'ATTN : EVERYONE This TikTok account is actively planning on taking the life of our President. Please, share this everywhere to the appropriate authorities.

The allegation was later amplified by another X user, Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok), who reposted the claim, again tagging the FBI and stating that the TikToker was plotting to kill Trump, while also calling on the Secret Service to investigate the matter as soon as possible.

The violent criminals are coming out online. Arrest them! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 8, 2026

The post referenced by supporters is the TikToker's New Year's resolution video, which has since amassed 1.4 million views. The video carries the caption: 'By the time you read this, the plan is in effect.'

@thekidonthekeys By the time you read this , The plan is in effect. ♬ Original Sound - TikTok Advertiser

In the video, the creator says: 'Happy New Years, everybody. I decided I'm gonna be the one to do it. They tried to take this video down multiple times. I'm letting everyone know since no one else is gonna do it, I am. I am gonna be the one to do it.'

While the statement was vague, many viewers appeared to believe they understood what he was referring to. Several comments suggested that he was plotting to harm the president. One user wrote, 'Lmao I like how everyone knows what he's talking about.'

Another commented, 'He's talking about making the change he wants to see in the world duhhh 😭'

When one viewer asked for clarification about what the TikToker was referring to, another replied, 'well, for legal reasons no one should tell you 😭 just know, the orange in office should be worried,' further fuelling speculation.

'The Orange One'

Trump is often referred to as 'the orange one' due to his frequently noted orange-toned complexion.

The TikToker later posted another video with the caption: 'anything is possible.'

In the video, he said: 'I wanna thank everybody that pitched in in order to make this possible.

I see a lot of people asking if I'm serious, if I'm really gonna do it. Look where I am.' He then shows what appears to be a view of the White House, suggesting that he had travelled to Washington, DC.

However, several commenters claimed the background appeared to be AI-generated, and the content creator liked the comments.

Meanwhile, posts shared by MAGA supporters were flooded with calls for immediate investigation. One commenter wrote, 'Threats like this can't be ignored. @FBI @SecretService, please investigate immediately.'

Another echoed, 'The violent criminals are coming out online. Arrest them!'

As MAGA accounts continued to circulate the videos, the TikToker posted another clip stating: 'MAGA reporting me to the FBI and Secret Service.'

At the beginning of the video, he sarcastically pretended to cry before apologising, saying, 'Now you cared for the law when ICE just pew pew woman in the face,' followed by footage of protests in Minneapolis after the death of Renee Nicole Good.

X user ACOrwell (@orwell_ac) has updated his post and shared the update from thekid, saying the content creator is getting bold.

Who is TikToker thekid (@thekidonthekeys)?

As he began to gain traction online, some have grown curious about the identity of TikToker thekid (@thekidonthekeys).

Across his social media platforms — TikTok and Instagram — there is little personal information available about him, including his real name. He is known simply as thekid and appears to create content focused on politics and current events in the US under Donald Trump's presidency.

He appears to hold left-leaning views and has frequently criticised conservatives, MAGA supporters, and Trump. On TikTok, he has amassed around 12,000 followers.

As the situation continues to unfold, authorities have yet to comment on whether any investigation has been opened regarding the TikToker's videos.