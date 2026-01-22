Romeo Beckham's relationship with model and DJ Kim Turnbull has become a focal point of speculation about tension within the Beckham family, with claims that her past links to Brooklyn Beckham have been cited by some insiders as a source of strain.

The Beckhams, one of Britain's most photographed families, have been thrust into the spotlight again as rumours circulate that a perceived romantic history between Turnbull and Brooklyn Beckham has contributed to a broader family fallout.

Turnbull and Beckham's younger son, Romeo, officially went public with their relationship in late 2024, and the pair were frequently seen together in high-profile settings during early 2025.

Beckham Family Events And Rumoured Absences

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, were absent from several significant family events in 2025, including David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations, triggering speculation of an ongoing discord.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Brooklyn's absence at the event was not coincidental, and Turnbull's presence was cited by one insider as a factor in his decision not to attend. 'Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that,' the insider said, though no official statement from the family confirmed this.

Romeo Beckham participated in celebrations without Brooklyn and shared images on social media, tagging family members but noticeably omitting Brooklyn and Nicola, reinforcing the notion of a fracture that has not yet been publicly addressed by the family.

Independent confirmation of internal family dynamics is inherently limited in celebrity contexts, and no court filings or legal proceedings have been filed relating to personal relationships between the Beckhams and Turnbull.

Past Relationship Rumours And Denials

The crux of much of the speculation centres on whether Kim Turnbull and Brooklyn Beckham had a romantic relationship before Turnbull's involvement with Romeo. Early reports from entertainment outlets and TMZ suggested that Turnbull had previously been linked to Brooklyn in their teenage years.

In response to social media rumours, Turnbull publicly denied that she had ever dated Brooklyn romantically. In a statement on her Instagram Stories in June 2025, she wrote that the connection between her and Brooklyn was purely a school friendship at age 16, and that she had never been involved with him 'in ANY capacity at ANY point'.

Romeo Beckham supported Turnbull's denial at the time, posting messages on social platforms that appeared to dismiss the rumours as unfounded gossip.

Despite these denials, conflicting accounts continued to circulate online, with some claiming the pair had been romantically involved. Rumour posts and comments have proliferated on social platforms and discussion forums, but none have been substantiated by verifiable evidence, such as dated photos or statements from either party confirming a romantic past.

Crucially, Romeo's brother Cruz publicly stated in early 2025, in response to speculation, that 'Brooklyn and Kim never dated', adding further weight to the denial of past romantic involvement.

Broader Family Tension Beyond The Rumours

The Beckham family's public profile has long meant private disagreements can quickly become global headlines. Recent years have seen tensions play out due to a range of reasons, including disputes over Victoria Beckham's fashion business and perceived slights at family events.

Most recently, Brooklyn Beckham issued a lengthy public statement accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of prioritising the family's public brand over personal relationships. He claimed that attempts to influence his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham had taken a toll on family dynamics.

Video evidence and official family interviews addressing the alleged discord remain limited. However, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in previous interviews, has commented on the complexity of any family's relationships, telling the Sunday Times that 'no family is perfect', while declining to expand on specifics regarding the rumoured feud.

Analysts of celebrity culture note that such disputes can be magnified in public perception when high-profile figures are involved, and actions such as skipping public events can be interpreted in multiple ways, not solely as vindictive gestures.

Independent verification of relationships and motives is not available beyond direct statements from those involved, and individuals close to the Beckhams have varied in their public comments, with some seeking to clarify that no lasting animosity exists.

Claims that Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Kim Turnbull previously dated his elder brother Brooklyn have fuelled intense speculation about family fallout within the Beckham household. While Turnbull has publicly denied any romantic relationship with Brooklyn, the circulation of contrasting narratives continues to attract public and media interest. Absences at family events and public statements by members of the Beckham clan have added to perceptions of tension, but verified evidence remains limited to social media statements and third-party reports.