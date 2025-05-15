Bella May Culley, an 18-year-old nursing student from Billingham, County Durham, was reported missing earlier this month while travelling in Thailand. Her sudden disappearance sparked a frantic search by family and friends. But in a dramatic twist, she has now reappeared—thousands of miles away—in Georgia, Eastern Europe, where she is being held on serious drug smuggling charges.

Culley appeared in court on Tuesday, 13 May, after being arrested at Tbilisi International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 30 pounds of cannabis. She claimed to be pregnant and chose to remain silent during proceedings. She is currently detained at Tbilisi Prison No. 5, a facility criticised in the past for its poor living conditions.

A Disappearance That Turned into a Criminal Case

Bella's travels began in the Philippines with a friend, but around 3 May, she made an unexpected detour to Thailand. When communication with her family suddenly stopped, they raised the alarm. For days, they had no idea she had even left Southeast Asia—until news broke of her arrest in Georgia, leaving her loved ones both shocked and confused.

Her father, Neil Culley, who lives in Vietnam, has since travelled to Georgia to support his daughter. Meanwhile, photos from Bella's social media painted a very different picture—one of tropical scuba diving, parties, and wads of cash. For a teenager described as an ordinary student, her online presence hinted at a lifestyle that few could explain.

Hidden Business Links Raise More Questions

Adding to the mystery, records revealed that Bella is listed as a director of multiple companies, including Lujamen Limited and Sunrain Limited—businesses with ties to China. The discovery has left her family and friends baffled, fuelling speculation about whether she was unknowingly used as a pawn or knowingly involved in something much larger.

The question many are asking is: how does a young British student end up crossing continents, connected to multiple firms, and facing life in prison for drug trafficking?

Facing One of Europe's Toughest Drug Laws

Georgia is known for its strict drug legislation. If convicted, Bella could face a sentence of up to 20 years—or even life imprisonment. According to Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, she was arrested with approximately 14 kilograms of cannabis and 20 packages of hashish concealed in her luggage.

Her lawyer has described her as 'terrified and confused.' At present, Bella is exercising her right to remain silent while legal proceedings continue. Her pregnancy claim has also drawn media attention, though it remains unclear what impact, if any, it will have on her case.

British Support and a Family in Crisis

The British Embassy in Tbilisi has confirmed it is providing consular assistance. The Foreign Office is in direct contact with Georgian authorities, offering support to Bella and her family as they navigate the complicated legal terrain abroad.

Bella's mother, Lyanne Kennedy, has expressed heartbreak and frustration. She had previously urged her daughter not to travel to Thailand, citing safety concerns. 'I feared something like this would happen,' she reportedly told close contacts. That fear, it seems, has come to pass.

A Cautionary Tale for Young Travellers

Bella's case is now gaining international attention—not only because of the charges she faces, but because of the larger issues it raises. Her story highlights the risks young people may encounter when travelling abroad, especially when unaware of the legal and cultural norms in unfamiliar countries.

Temptations of luxury and adventure may be just a flight away, but the consequences of poor decisions—or dangerous manipulation—can last a lifetime. For Bella, the coming weeks will be critical. Whether she is a victim, a participant, or something in between, her future hangs in the balance.