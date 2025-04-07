A former Royal Marine who once protected David and Victoria Beckham has tragically been found dead in Spain after posting a haunting farewell message online.

Craig Ainsworth, who worked as a personal bodyguard for the Beckhams between 2013 and 2015, was confirmed dead over the weekend following a desperate search launched by his family. His mother, Sally Ainsworth, announced the news in a heartbreaking statement on social media, writing: 'With the greatest sadness the world has lost Craig.'

Aged 40, Craig was believed to be staying in Spain when he went missing. The exact location and circumstances of his death have not yet been made public, but according to The Sun, Spanish police were focusing their search in the regions around Alicante and Barcelona. His death is being treated as a suspected suicide.

Final Words Shared Online

Just days before he was found, Craig posted a devastating final message on Facebook. Quoting Oscar Wilde, he began: 'Goodbye Beautiful People... To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist; that is all.'

In the lengthy and emotional message, the former Royal Marine spoke candidly about years of silent suffering. He revealed that lockdown had 'destroyed everything [he] had built', and that he had been living in 'tremendous pain' for the past four years, grieving the loss of close friends and feeling betrayed by family and lifelong companions.

He named several individuals he cherished and apologised to them, including fellow Marines and his sister Lauren, writing: 'Please don't be mad or sad, I'm free now.'

Despite the pain, Craig reflected on his extraordinary life, stating: 'I lived the life of ten men... not a perfect person but I lived life, that's for sure.' He spoke of his efforts to help others through his coaching work, saying he had 'changed lives even when [he] didn't want to go on living [his] own'.

Craig also addressed his funeral wishes with heartbreaking clarity, writing: 'I do not want a funeral. At all. Cremate my body and throw the ashes in the sea.' He continued: 'Please do not post about what a good guy I was... If you haven't been there for me... please don't pretend now. There's nothing worse than a traitor's remorse.'

To his beloved dogs, he wrote a final goodbye: 'Lilo & Stitch, I'm sorry to abandon you... I will see you both on the other side where we can play forever.'

In closing, Craig offered a warning to others suffering in silence, urging: 'Anyone thinking about hurting themselves, please seek help. Don't copy me, you've no idea what I've been through.'

He ended with a bittersweet farewell: 'I am at peace now. Something I never found in life, but what a ride!'

From the Royal Marines to Celebrity Protection

Craig's life was marked by adventure and discipline. Raised in Enfield, north London, he served in Afghanistan as a Royal Marine before entering the world of private security. According to Daily Mail, he worked for some of the world's biggest stars, including Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He joined the Beckhams' security detail in 2013 after being recruited through elite US firm Gavin de Becker. The assignment required passing gruelling physical tests, including being pepper-sprayed and fighting in darkness.

Speaking after the release of Netflix's Beckham documentary, Craig said: 'David was charming. Victoria kept to herself — she would be with the kids or working. With the spotlight they've been under, their kids are well-behaved. To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right.'

A Mission To Help Others

In recent years, Craig shifted his focus towards mental health support and personal development. He founded Virtuous Savage, a community helping people to 'conquer mental health struggles' and 'realise untapped potential'. He also worked as a resilience coach, guiding others in how to build mental strength under pressure.

In 2023, he self-published a memoir titled The Discombobulated Alpha, which described his journey from a bullied child to a Royal Marine Commando and, later, a high-profile bodyguard. The book detailed how the pandemic severely impacted his life, stating he lost 11 close friends to suicide within just 16 months during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

'Powerless to shield those he held dear, he embarked on an audacious mission to redefine his purpose,' read the book's blurb.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes have poured in from loved ones and supporters. Middlesex University professor Linda Duffy wrote online: 'Thank you for your service Craig. A brave Royal Marine.' Another friend added: 'Sending hugs... everyone is thinking of you and sending their love at this devastating time.'

Craig had addressed his beloved dogs, Lilo and Stitch, in his final message, saying: 'It breaks my heart but I will see you both on the other side where we can play forever.'

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org. You can also seek help at the CALM Zone.