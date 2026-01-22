Benson Boone's sexual orientation has become one of the most volatile topics buzzing across social media, but no authenticated statement from the singer himself confirms any speculation about him being gay.

Benson Boone, the 23-year-old pop star whose song Beautiful Things became a global hit, has not publicly declared his sexual orientation, and his interviews, public statements, and documented remarks make no mention of his sexuality. This absence of direct comment from Boone has fuelled intense speculation in online communities, much of it rooted in fan perception rather than verifiable evidence.

Boone's Public Statements: What He Has Actually Said

In extensive interviews Clyde Boone has given, including his cover story with Rolling Stone in March 2025, he has spoken candidly about his personal beliefs, religion, and life experiences, but not about his sexuality. In that interview, he reflected on his upbringing in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and how he felt 'confused and frustrated' because he did not experience the spiritual sensations others described. He emphasised that he now 'has [his] own opinions' and does not want to be confined to one religion, indicating a broader journey of personal identity that does not touch on sexual orientation.

Boone's confirmed relationship history includes his public romantic involvement with influencer Maggie Thurmon, which began in early 2024 and lasted until their split in September 2025. The two appeared together at major events such as the MTV Video Music Awards and Saturday Night Live performances, and Boone later alluded to feelings associated with that relationship in concert remarks, but he never provided further commentary on his dating life or used those experiences to define his sexual orientation.

Where Rumours Originate And Why Fans Are Unsatisfied

The vocal rumour that Benson Boone might be gay appears to originate primarily from fan exchanges and unverified social media content. A widely viewed TikTok video raises the question of Boone's sexuality without providing direct statements from him. This content, however, does not quote Boone himself and therefore cannot be treated as evidence of his orientation. The platform's anonymity and lack of verifiable sourcing make such claims unreliable. The TikTok citation linked by the user likewise offers only speculation without Boone's confirmation.

Extensive Reddit threads among fans show speculation that Boone's mannerisms, artistic image, and religious departure could signify LGBTQ+ identity, but these are opinionated fan posts, not documentary evidence. These community discussions repeatedly highlight 'vibes' and impressions rather than direct statements or credible reporting. Online speculation should not be conflated with factual reporting.

To date, there is no court docket, lawsuit, official public record, or interview transcript where Boone has disclosed his sexual orientation. Nor is there a reliable recording or video interview in which Boone affirms or denies being gay. Available interviews focus on his musical influences, his career journey from American Idol to international chart success, and reflections on belief systems.

Silence And Privacy: Choices Or Strategy?

Boone's extensive commentary about authenticity and public perception indirectly addresses his approach to privacy. In his Rolling Stone cover story, he discussed how easily fame can inflate ego, and how he maintains 'ego checks' with close friends and management. This indicates a heightened awareness of public projection versus personal truth, and a cautious attitude toward how he is represented. However, there is no direct link between these comments and his decision to remain silent on his orientation.

Analysts of celebrity culture have noted that artists at Boone's level of fame often choose to withhold deeply personal information to retain control over their narrative. But once again, there exists no direct evidence that Boone's reticence about his sexual orientation is part of a coordinated strategy. It may simply reflect his personal preference to keep certain aspects of his life private.

Family, Culture And Public Life: What Is Known

Boone has spoken openly about growing up in a devout Mormon family in Monroe, Washington, with parents and siblings who remain supportive of his evolving worldview and career. His discussion of leaving the church and developing his own belief system suggests a pattern of autonomy over his internal life, but at no point did he link this explicitly with his sexual orientation.

Despite the internet's fixation on identity markers, Boone's primary documented public focus remains his music. He has emphasised numerous times that his work and artistic evolution are at the heart of his public persona, not his personal life outside of a professional context.

There is currently no verified factual evidence that Benson Boone is gay, and the singer himself has never publicly stated his sexual orientation. All reliable primary sources, including his remarks in Rolling Stone and other interviews, do not address the topic. Rumours circulating on social media and fan forums are opinion and speculation, not evidence. Until Boone makes a direct statement, any claim about his sexual orientation remains unconfirmed.