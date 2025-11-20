As Black Friday 2025 hurtles towards 28 November, Sony ignites the gaming world with sweeping PS5 Black Friday deals and Sony PS5 sale 2025 promotions, slashing prices on consoles to lure eager buyers.

The PS5 Slim discount plummets the digital edition to an unprecedented low, while the PS5 Pro price cut unlocks superior specs at bargain rates, often bundled with Fortnite for extra thrill.

These gaming console savings cascade to accessories, priming Cyber Monday PS5 hunts with DualSense controller deals and PS VR2 Black Friday steals, fuelling a frenzy of Fortnite PS5 bundle grabs and PlayStation Portal offers.

Unbeatable PS5 Slim Offers

Sony's PS5 Slim captivates with its sleeker frame and 1TB storage, now primed for mass appeal via Black Friday cuts. The digital edition tumbles to £299.99 ($460) – its debut at this level – a £130 drop from £429.99, stocked at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very and Currys.

Disc fans score a £90 reduction on the Slim edition, landing at £389 ($597) off £479, preserving optical drive versatility. Bundles amplify value: the Slim digital with EA Sports FC 26 hits £418 ($641), tossing in a £55 title gratis.

Amazon's NBA 2K26 variant clocks £449.95 ($690), trimming £30 on the game. Kicking off 21 November, these PS5 Slim discounts democratise 4K/120fps play, blending power and portability for budget gamers eyeing PlayStation Portal offers.

PlayStation Portal dips £30 ($46) to £169.99 ($261), streamlining remote sessions with its 8-inch LCD screen for lag-free PS5 Remote Play. This marks a rare discount for the device, launched in November 2023, which has seen only sporadic price drops in its two years on the market, making it a hot pick for on-the-go gamers ahead of Black Friday on 28 November 2025.

PS5 Pro: Powerhouse at a Discount

Launched in 2024, the PS5 Pro doubles storage and amps rendering, now accessible via a £90 Black Friday trim to £609 ($934) from £699, ideal for ray-tracing aficionados. Alex Lee, senior tech writer, raves: 'Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water.'

Amazon teases early at £672 ($1,031), but official slashes deepen by 28 November. This PS5 Pro price cut bolsters Sony's edge in gaming console savings, echoing £76 ($100) offs to £496 ($649). Tie in Fortnite Flowering Chaos at equivalents to £294.99 ($453), akin to America's $399.99 bundle, and upgrades soar for immersive titles like Astro Bot.

Sony's Black Friday bonanza extends far beyond hardware, unleashing massive savings on PS5 titles that could refresh your library without breaking the bank. As @videogamedeals highlighted on X, these align with bundle steals like the PS5 Fortnite Flowering Chaos at $399.99, urging: 'Various discounts on PS5 games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, and God of War Ragnarök.'

PlayStation’s 2025 Black Friday Deals starting Nov. 21st. https://t.co/QHvEVUacZD



The PS5 Digital Edition 825GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle $399.99

Disc Drive Version $449.99



Various discounts on PS5 games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro… pic.twitter.com/HWziT7RtGH — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) November 18, 2025

Accessories and Bundles to Boost Your Setup

Sony extends PS5 Black Friday deals to peripherals, crafting complete rigs. PlayStation Portal dips £30 ($39) to £169.99 ($261), streamlining remote sessions. PS VR2 plunges £130 to £399.99 ($614), with Steve Hogarty calling it one of the 'best and easiest headsets to set up and use' for Horizon exclusives.

DualSense controllers shave 17% to £53.99 ($83), prized for 'haptic feedback... the natural next step for a PlayStation controller.' Zuby Tech notes on X: 'PlayStation's Black Friday Deals 2025: -PS5 Digital Edition 825GB Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle: $399.99' plus controller £20 offs.

PlayStation's Black Friday Deals 2025:



-PS5 Digital Edition 825GB Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle: $399.99



-PS5 Console 1TB Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle: $449.99



-PS5 Pro: Up To $100 Off



$100 USD off PlayStation VR2



$20 USD off PlayStation Portal remote player



$20 USD… pic.twitter.com/j4XvTkJfE0 — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) November 18, 2025

PS Plus upgrades net 33% savings, while Fortnite bundles at £294.99 ($453) seal the package through 1 December. Sony's Black Friday blitz on PS5 gaming consoles redefines affordability, blending Slim ease, Pro might and accessory perks into irresistible packages. From 21 November to Cyber Monday, these deals propel gamers into 2025's adventures – seize them swiftly.