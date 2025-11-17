As electric bikes reshape the future of mobility, JasionBike continues to lead with innovation, combining next-level engineering with rider-focused design. The brand's two standout models, the X-Hunter ST and the RetroVolt Pro, are redefining what it means to travel efficiently, sustainably, and in style.

Whether you're chasing off-road adventure or cruising through the city, these eBikes embody freedom, performance, and reliability, proving that electric mobility can be both powerful and personal.

X-Hunter ST: Built for Power, Comfort, and Portability

For riders who demand performance on any terrain, the X-Hunter ST is JasionBike's ultimate all-terrain eBike. Its 1,400W peak motor and 85 Nm torque provide instant acceleration and hill-climbing strength that rivals traditional motorbikes. The five-level Pedal Assist System (PAS1–PAS5) offers customisable control, pushing speeds beyond 30 mph with seamless ease.

With a 48V 13Ah battery offering up to 71 miles per charge, you can take longer rides without worrying about range. Thanks to its IPX6 waterproof design, the X-Hunter ST performs just as confidently on muddy trails as it does on wet city streets.

Comfort remains a top priority. The advanced dual suspension system absorbs shocks from gravel and potholes alike, while the ergonomic saddle ensures fatigue-free riding. Safety is guaranteed through hydraulic disc brakes and 20"×4" puncture-resistant tyres, giving you control even in unpredictable conditions.

Perhaps most impressively, this beast of a bike folds down in seconds, no tools required. The multi-stage folding frame and 480 lbs load capacity make it ideal for commuters, travellers, and explorers alike. Power, portability, and practicality, all in one.

RetroVolt Pro: Vintage Charm Meets Modern Power

While the X-Hunter ST is built for rugged adventure, the RetroVolt Pro is crafted for riders who value style as much as performance. Inspired by vintage motorbike aesthetics, it's a nod to timeless design, yet powered by today's most advanced eBike technology.

Underneath its retro frame lies a high-performance motor system that delivers smooth, responsive acceleration. The long-range battery ensures dependable mileage for daily commutes, while the comfort-focused seat and frame geometry make every journey relaxing and elegant.

Equipped with dual disc brakes and fat tyres, the RetroVolt Pro combines safety with sophistication. It's ideal for riders who want the charm of a classic motorcycle with the ease, silence, and sustainability of an electric bike.

Whether parked outside a café or gliding through the city at dusk, the RetroVolt Pro turns every trip into a statement, a fusion of nostalgia and innovation.

The JasionBike Promise: Innovation Meets Sustainability

At its core, JasionBike is driven by a mission to transform the way people move. Founded with the belief that sustainable transport should be accessible and exciting, JasionBike's eBikes empower riders to embrace greener, more active lifestyles, without compromising on quality or style.

From the X-Hunter ST's raw power to the RetroVolt Pro's refined elegance, each model showcases the brand's dedication to craftsmanship, technology, and the joy of riding. With tens of thousands of riders already part of the Jasion community, the brand continues to rise as a trusted name in electric mobility.

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Ride Jasion

With Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching, there's never been a better time to invest in a JasionBike. The X-Hunter ST makes the perfect gift for adventure-seekers, while the RetroVolt Pro is an ideal choice for those who appreciate timeless design and comfort.

Both models capture the spirit of modern commuting, clean, smart, and exhilarating. Whether for daily rides, weekend explorations, or thoughtful gifting, JasionBike brings innovation to every journey.