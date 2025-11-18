Epic Games Store has launched a blockbuster Black Friday sale, slashing up to 80% off deluxe, gold, and ultimate editions—and it now supports gifting.

Massive Cuts on Premium Editions

The Epic Games Store's new Black Friday/Cyber Monday Premium Editions Sale i live now and runs through 2 December, offering some of the deepest discounts the platform has featured in years.

According to Wccftech, the sale applies to 'premium, deluxe, gold, and complete editions,' many of which include expansion passes, bonus packs, artbooks, soundtracks, and other digital extras.

The report highlights major cuts such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition at 50 % off, Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition reduced by 70%, and Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition slashed by a full 80%.

These discounts target players who prefer all-in editions rather than stripped-down base versions. For many, the value lies not only in the price but in the convenience of acquiring a full content bundle in one purchase.

Gifting Arrives at Epic Games Store

One of the most notable additions this year is the debut of a gifting feature. Players can now purchase games and add-ons for friends directly through the storefront.

As Epic explains on its sale page, the feature is finally live across most regions and works with both discounted titles and full-price products.

The timing is strategic: with the holiday period approaching, gifting creates more opportunities for group play, shared titles, and community growth within the store ecosystem.

Reward Boost: Get 20% Back

Epic is also temporarily boosting its Epic Rewards programme, doubling the usual earning rate. Purchases made with Epic's payment system now return 20% in rewards that players can use on future games or add-ons.

For gamers who tend to accumulate titles during the holiday sales, receiving 20% back can meaningfully reduce the cost of future releases in early 2025.

What's on Offer: Big Names and Hidden Gems

Epic's sale spans an unusually wide range of premium editions, from major blockbusters to niche favourites.

In its buyer's guide, the store highlights titles such as Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition, which includes the base game and a Season Pass that promises upcoming narrative expansions.

Strategy fans are pointed toward Frostpunk 2 – Deluxe Edition, a bundle that features the full game alongside a digital artbook, official soundtrack, a novella, and exclusive in-game items, presenting strong value for players invested in world-building experiences.

These selections illustrate the breadth of the promotion, offering both household names and carefully curated premium packages designed to appeal to a wide audience seeking more than the standard base-game experience.

Why This Sale Feels Different

This year's strategy differs from most seasonal sales, which typically emphasise base-game discounts. Community discussions suggest that Epic may be focusing on premium editions to retain flexibility for future promotions.

As several Reddit users note, discounting deluxe or gold versions now avoids triggering cooldown rules that govern how often a game can go on sale.

Notebookcheck echoes the value of this approach, reporting that several premium editions have reached 'all-time low prices,' which has been particularly appealing to patient gamers waiting for a bundled deal.

Final Takeaway

With steep cuts on deluxe, gold, and ultimate editions—combined with a newly introduced gifting feature and boosted 20% rewards—the Epic Games Store's Black Friday sale stands out as one of its strongest yet.

For players looking to expand their libraries with full-content editions at rare price points, the offer represents a timely opportunity that blends value, convenience, and holiday-ready features.