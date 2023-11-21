The humble scooter has been transformed from a ritual of kick-starts into an easy ride with just a gentle push of a button. Today, with a nimble twist of the throttle and a smooth acceleration, e-scooters have given city folks the freedom and speed to glide along the streets, zip through shortcuts, and make their daily commute through the city's bustle.

A portable e-scooter is lightweight enough to be carried comfortably, whether one is climbing stairs, boarding public transport, or storing it in an office room. Foldable models can also be stored in tight spaces, such as under a desk or in a car trunk.

More so, e-scooters don't harm the environment as much as other vehicles. They can be charged using renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power. Unlike other vehicles, which release carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and other pollutants, e-scooters help keep the air quality in urban areas cleaner.

Our list of the Best e-Scooters with Detachable Batteries is based on select criteria, including: design and comfort, speed, range, safety features, battery performance, battery life and portability.

Browse our curated collection to select an e-scooter with a perfect balance of style, speed, and sustainability for your urban commutes.

Best e-Scooters with Detachable Batteries

This foldable electric scooter is a true blend of iconic design and vehicle-grade safety that can stand the chaotic city streets. Its foldable reinforced chassis makes it highly portable so you can fold, unfold, and ride in less than 30 seconds.

Power your journey with the e-scooter's robust 350W motor that is capable of reaching speeds over 15 mph and conquering slopes up to 15 degrees with ease. The e-scooter's long-range removable battery ensures you can go the distance, offering 15 miles of riding on a single charge. With the ability to swap out the battery in under 20 seconds, the RILEY RS3 is always ready to keep you moving.

Tailor your ride with three distinct drive modes: Eco, Comfort, and Performance, each designed to suit your riding style and terrain. It also boasts of eABS front brakes and a rear disc brake, ensuring reliable stopping power. With a 24-month warranty against manufacturing defects and a 30-day guarantee, you're sure to ride with a peace of mind.

This 350W electric scooter has a top speed of 25 kph and a powerful 350W motor. It delivers a smooth, quick ride that defies its compact size. Whether it's surviving through traffic or cruising around town, this scooter offers a reliable alternative to traditional transportation, with a build quality that inspires confidence on every trip.

Tackle a variety of urban landscapes with ease, thanks to 10-inch inflatable tyres that ensure a smooth ride over bumpy roads, flat surfaces, and rural paths. The e-scooter's robust frame supports a maximum load of 125 kilograms, while its 15-degree gradeability can help you mettle on slopes and inclines.

Experience unparalleled convenience with a detachable 10.4Ah battery that can last an impressive range of 35 miles. The AOVO X8's fast-charging capability fully powers up in just six hours so you're always ready to go. You can easily swap batteries so longer commutes are never a hassle.

With its bigger tyres and a substantial 12.8Ah battery, the Levy Plus is crafted from matte aluminium alloy and equipped with a quick-folding mechanism. Ride with confidence as you monitor your journey on the intuitive LCD display that shows your speed, drive mode (Beginner, Eco, Sport), battery life, and headlight status.

The e-scooter is capable of reaching up to 20 mph, complemented by a range of up to 20 miles per battery pack. The scooter's single-hub motor is designed for efficiency, especially on slopes, offering a smooth ride across various urban terrains.

Its 10-inch pneumatic wheels allow for a more stable ride with a hand brake, rear stomp brake, and bright LED headlight and taillights for visibility. The regenerative e-brake not only ensures a safer ride but also restores power to the battery. With a charging time of just 3.5 hours and a standing height of 46 inches, this scooter is practical and sustainable.

The TurboAnt X7 Pro redefines mobility with its impressive 30-mile range, thanks to a high-capacity 10 Ah detachable battery. Whether it's a morning commute, a midday rendezvous, or an evening errand, this scooter ensures you can cover it all on a single charge. Plus, the option for an additional backup battery means your adventures can continue uninterrupted.

Drive with confidence with its triple braking system, combining disc, electronic, and foot brakes for a short and safe braking distance. The 3W LED headlight illuminates your path, ensuring early detection of potential hazards, while the blinking red tail light increases your visibility to others when braking.

The scooter's water-resistant and dust-proof structure ensures safe storage and durability in various conditions. Its spacious, anti-slip deck provides a secure and comfortable stance, enhancing the overall experience. Whether it's a morning commute, a midday rendezvous, or an evening errand, this scooter ensures you can cover it all on a single charge. Plus, the backup battery lets you enjoy your adventures without hassle.

This e-scooter is a powerhouse of urban travel. With a formidable 450W brushless motor, it promises not just a ride, but an experience, offering a top speed of 20 mph and a remarkable climbing capability. Its detachable battery system not only alleviates mileage anxiety but also extends your journey up to 50 miles so you're always ready for the long haul.

The ANYHILL UM-2 stands out with its one-second quick-fold system for convenience. Easily collapsible and portable, it's a breeze to carry on public transport, fit into a car trunk, or store in compact spaces. Its central kickstand allows for stable parking on any surface, adding to its practicality.

Its innovative design and durable build quality ensure that whether you're a casual rider or a commuting enthusiast, your ride is smooth, stable, and enjoyable. And with its app control feature, you can stay connected with your device so you can better monitor your speed and battery life and even lock or unlock your e-scooter.

The detachable 36V 10Ah lithium-ion battery is the heart of the E-DASH LE1, offering long-lasting power with a practical charging time of just four to five hours. Designed to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle, this scooter ensures you're always charged and ready to explore. With a capacity to last up to three months on full charge, the E-DASH LE1's battery is built for the long run.

Its sophisticated braking system includes disc, electronic, and foot brakes so you have a braking distance of only 5 metres on dry surfaces. Its 10-inch pneumatic tyres provide exceptional comfort and stability, making bumpy city roads feel smooth and manageable.

With an IP54 waterproof rating, the E-DASH LE1 is ready to tackle any weather condition, ensuring reliability and durability in rain or shine.

Emphasising convenience and portability, the JOYOR A5 can be folded effortlessly in just five seconds, thanks to its simple folding levers. It weighs just 14 kilos and is designed with a magnesium alloy frame to combine strength with lightweight ease.

Its E-ABS ensures efficient, responsive stopping, while the front shock absorption provides a smooth ride, even on uneven urban terrains. The scooter's 8-inch solid tyres are smaller than standard e-scooters but they are built to last for many of your journeys.

Choose from three vibrant colours - red, blue, and white - to match your personal style. Your daily commute will never be the same with this e-scooter.

Known for its unique and bicycle-like design, the SwiftyAIR-e Forest offers a remarkable 21 miles of battery range, which can extend to over 40 miles with kick-assisted power. This innovative feature ensures a fun, fast, and exhilarating ride, perfect for longer commutes and adventurous explorations. Its frame geometry offers a comfortable upright riding position, perfect for enjoying scenic urban landscapes. The scooter's size and design cater to adult riders, providing optimum comfort, speed, and stability.

It boasts of front and rear lights, reflectors on all sides, and a stylish brass dome Swifty bell. These features, along with its non-folding design, ensure a safe and reliable ride, especially in low-light conditions, keeping you visible and alert at all times.

Charging is a breeze, either on or off the scooter, with a full charge completed in four to five hours. This compact and portable design allows you to easily charge on the go, making it a convenient option for busy lifestyles.

Weighing just 15 kilos, the DECENT ONE MAX folds down quickly for easy transport and storage, even in compact spaces. The triple-braking system ensures your safety, while the custom rubber footplate and soft hand grips enhance your grip and control. The long wheelbase and bright LED lights make it stand out in a market with so many e-scooter options available.

The scooter's sturdy build, sticky tyres and soft footplate provide a reliable and enjoyable ride without unnecessary frills. Tackle hills with ease, and tailor your ride with three drive modes and cruise control, perfectly balancing speed and efficiency to maximise your battery's range.

Charge it in five to six hours, and keep a spare always ready for uninterrupted adventures. The slot-in battery design means your journey is only limited by the number of batteries you can carry, offering unparalleled freedom and flexibility for both short trips and extended explorations.