WestJet Axes 9 US Routes as Canadians Ditch American Vacations!

The great Canadian love affair with American vacations seems to be cooling off. WestJet, one of Canada's major airlines, announced on 6 May 2025 that it's suspending nine routes to the US due to a sharp drop in demand.

Canadians are increasingly looking elsewhere for their holidays, spooked by political tensions and a heated trade war. But which routes are getting the chop, and what's driving this shift? Let's unpack the details.

Trade Tensions Steer Travellers Away

The decision to axe these routes comes as no surprise to industry watchers. President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, including threats of tariffs and provocative rhetoric about Canada becoming the '51st state,' have soured cross-border enthusiasm.

A Bloomberg report notes that many Canadians are avoiding the US, opting instead for destinations in Europe, Mexico, or the Caribbean. Toronto Star backs this up, showing a drop in air travel returns from the US in February 2025, with car trips down as well.

WestJet's spokesperson, Josh Yeats, told Bloomberg that the airline is simply following the market. 'We've seen a shift in bookings,' he said, adding that WestJet is reallocating flights to 'where Canadians want to go.'

Which Routes Are Grounded?

So, which US destinations are off the WestJet map for summer 2025? The suspensions, detailed in a Flight Global article, hit several key markets, many of which rely on WestJet as the sole provider of non-stop flights. Here's the rundown:

Vancouver to Austin : A new route set to launch in May 2025 is now delayed until October.

: A new route set to launch in May 2025 is now delayed until October. Calgary to New York (LaGuardia) : Suspended for the summer season.

: Suspended for the summer season. Calgary to Fort Lauderdale : Halted between June and August.

: Halted between June and August. Edmonton to Orlando : A popular family vacation route, grounded for the peak summer months.

: A popular family vacation route, grounded for the peak summer months. Edmonton to Chicago : Paused, impacting business and leisure travellers.

: Paused, impacting business and leisure travellers. Kelowna to Seattle : Suspended, cutting off a quick cross-border hop.

: Suspended, cutting off a quick cross-border hop. Winnipeg to Las Vegas : A blow to those chasing Sin City's bright lights.

: A blow to those chasing Sin City's bright lights. Calgary to Los Angeles : Another major route paused.

: Another major route paused. Calgary to Chicago: Also suspended, further limiting options from Alberta.

These cuts represent a 14% reduction in WestJet's Canada-US flights for July and August, equating to a 15.7% drop in capacity, according to AeroRoutes.

Canadians Pivot to New Destinations

The shift isn't just about avoiding the US, it's about new travel trends. Kelsey Baron of AMA Travel told the Edmonton Journal that Canadians are eyeing 'cool-cations' in places like Europe or wellness-focused trips to Mexico and Japan.

Domestic travel is also surging, with WestJet adding routes like Vancouver to Halifax and Winnipeg to St. John's to meet demand.

CBC News reported a 40% drop in US bookings in February 2025 compared to the previous year, with many cancelling trips outright. New US regulations requiring registration for stays over 30 days, with fines for non-compliance, aren't helping either.

Political Tensions Reshape Travel Plans

WestJet's route cuts signal more than just a business decision, they reflect a broader fracture in Canada-US relations. Trump's trade war and anti-Canada rhetoric have left a mark, with 73% of Canadians in a March 2025 poll saying they're less likely to visit the US.

For now, WestJet's pivot to domestic and international routes might keep planes full, but the loss of US connectivity could sting local economies on both sides of the border. As Canadians swap Orlando for Amsterdam, the question remains: will this travel chill thaw, or are we witnessing a lasting shift?

Only time, and politics, will tell.