A Pro-Trump activist popped a 'baby Trump' balloont with a pair of scissors at London's Hyde Park where anti-Trump protesters were holding a rally against the president's UK visit.

Identified as Amy Dalla Mura by the local media, the woman reportedly called the balloon a "disgrace," Global News highlighted Amy saying that the president of the United States is the "best president ever."

There is a video of the activist walking away with a bleeding hand. It also shows police apprehending her and asking for a search. Reports say that she must have hurt herself when she popped the balloon. "I'm bleeding quite badly," she is heard saying. Amy also alleged that the police assaulted her. In a video posted by The Sun newspaper, she can be seen telling bystanders that the balloon is a disgrace. "He's going down rapidly for a reason."

According to the Independent, activists had flown the 20-foot balloon depicting the U.S. president as an angry orange infant in Parliament Square on Tuesday morning. A spokesman described the event as a "fantastic day" with Baby Trump in front of the world's media and the president himself. "The actual Trump is on his way to Dublin as we speak to be ready to troll Trump on his next destination."

Protesters had gathered in the UK's main cities including Sheffield, Glasgow and Edinburgh to oppose the president's visit. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, who addressed protesters in Westminister, said he was ready to engage with the U.S. president on issues such as climate change, refugee crisis and threats to peace, but was refused. "I want to be able to have that dialogue to bring about the better and more peaceful world that we all want to live in," Corbyn said.

However, Trump said he "didn't know" Corbyn, adding he has "never met him" and "never spoken to him." "I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people who get things done," Trump added in his snub to Corbyn.

Trump supporters faced the wrath of anti-Trump activists, with a supporter getting milkshake thrown on him and shouted at as a "Nazi scum."

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.