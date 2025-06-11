LA Protests Erupt Over ICE Raids: Striking Images of Clashes, Tear Gas, and 700 Marines Deployed in 2025

Los Angeles erupted in chaos as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids gripped the city in June 2025, delivering striking images of tear gas, burning vehicles, and a massive military response.

Demonstrators demanded an end to what California Governor Gavin Newsom called 'chaotic federal sweeps,' while President Donald Trump doubled down, deploying 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to quell the unrest.

Why LA's Streets Turned to Chaos

The turmoil began on 6 June 2025, when ICE officers conducted surprise raids across Los Angeles, detaining dozens in the Garment District, Chinatown, and beyond. Protesters, numbering in the thousands, flooded downtown LA, blocking the 101 Freeway and clashing with law enforcement.

Striking visuals captured the intensity: a woman waving a Mexican flag amid flames, police in riot gear firing less-lethal rounds, and Waymo driverless cars set ablaze.

'There was a kind of stampede of people, and we were tear-gassed,' said Pau Castro, 27, a Los Angeles resident caught in the fray.

Trump vs. Newsom: A Bitter Political Standoff

President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard and 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms sparked outrage, with Governor Newsom condemning it as 'inflammatory' and 'provocative.'

California sued the Trump administration, marking its 24th legal challenge in 19 weeks, as Attorney General Rob Bonta argued the move was unlawful.

Trump fired back, claiming LA would've been 'completely obliterated' without federal intervention and hinting at Newsom's arrest for obstructing efforts.

'If they spit, we hit,' Trump warned, escalating the rhetoric.

Gripping Images Tell the Story

The protests, now in their fourth day by 10 June 2025, produced unforgettable scenes. News helicopter footage showed police advancing through Little Tokyo, tear gas clouding the air as protesters fled.

A journalist, Lauren Tomasi, was struck by a rubber bullet, prompting Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to decry the incident.

Elsewhere, residents like Derek Mazzeo, 36, felt their homes shake from flash-bang devices.

'I heard explosions all night,' he said, capturing the unrest's toll on LA's 90,000 downtown residents.

California Fights Back Amid Logistical Strains

Governor Newsom revealed a shocking detail: National Guard troops were deployed without food or water, a claim underscoring the operation's chaos.

The Los Angeles Police Department, not involved in the raids, faced 'logistical challenges and risks' from the military presence.

Meanwhile, peaceful rallies at City Hall contrasted with vandalism, as protesters burned cars and clashed in Compton and Paramount.

What's Next for LA and ICE Protests?

As California's lawsuit seeks to halt Trump's deployment, the state braces for 30 days of ICE operations, per Rep. Nanette Barragán.

These gripping images—tear gas, burning Waymos, and armed troops—paint a vivid picture of a city on edge, torn between immigration enforcement and human drama.

Will tensions ease, or will LA's streets remain a battleground?