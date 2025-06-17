The drug test, dated 17 June 2025, was conducted by Fastest Labs of South Austin, with a urine sample collected on 11 June. The lab confirmed the sample passed all standard validity checks—pH, creatinine, and nitrite levels—falling within acceptable ranges.

The results show no presence of:

Ketamine

Cocaine

Amphetamines

Opiates

Cannabinoids (THC)

This public disclosure follows weeks of scrutiny triggered by a New York Times report, which claimed Musk was consuming a 'cocktail' of drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms, ecstasy, and ketamine, while serving in a government advisory role.

Musk Responds to NYT Allegations

The 52-year-old billionaire denied the explosive allegations in multiple posts on X. 'I am NOT taking drugs,' Musk wrote earlier this month, directly accusing the New York Times of spreading falsehoods. 'The New York Times was lying their ass off.'

According to the NYT report, Musk was allegedly travelling with a daily pill box containing around 20 different medications and was consuming ketamine in large doses while advising former President Donald Trump in an unofficial role dubbed the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE).

A History of Speculation

This is not the first time Musk's alleged drug use has come under public scrutiny. In 2018, he made headlines for smoking marijuana during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

More recently, Musk has acknowledged trying prescription ketamine under medical supervision to treat depression. 'If you've used too much ketamine, you can't really get work done—and I have a lot of work,' Musk said last year in a widely-cited interview.

Despite admitting to limited, medical use of the substance, Musk maintains that he is not abusing drugs. 'I really don't like doing illegal drugs,' he told biographer Walter Isaacson.

Why the Drug Test Matters

As the CEO of SpaceX, a major government contractor, Musk is required to maintain a drug-free workplace under US federal regulations. The NYT claimed he received advance warnings about drug tests, raising questions over the reliability of internal compliance protocols.

By making his test results public, Musk appears to be asserting transparency and control over the narrative, especially ahead of the 2024 US election cycle, during which he has played an increasingly vocal political role.

Social Media Reaction

Musk's post drew millions of views and thousands of comments. One follower wrote: "If Elon is on any drugs, I want what he's having," which Musk reposted—further mocking the rumours.

His one-word caption 'lol' was widely interpreted as a dismissal of what he sees as exaggerated or unfounded media narratives.