A British company has implemented a new workplace policy that tracks employee location data, raising concerns about the diminishing trust between employers and employees.

The UK arm of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, announced in a press release last week that it is increasing its in-office requirement for partners and staff from 2-3 days per week to 60 percent of their time, or 3 days per week.

The Price Of Trust: PwC's Controversial Policy

In a separate memo obtained by CNN, which was sent to the company's 26,000 UK employees, PwC elaborated on how they would monitor compliance with the new in-office policy using location data. The new policy is slated to take effect on January 1.

The memo stated that the new policy was being implemented to formalise the company's approach to in-person collaboration. "Our business thrives on strong relationships – and those are almost always more easily built and sustained face-to-face," the memo said.

"By being physically together, we can offer our clients a differentiated experience and create the positive learning and coaching environment that is key to our success," it clarified. The memo further stated that the company and staff will benefit from the positive impact of a hybrid work approach.

The previous guidance was subject to interpretation at least two to three days a week. According to the memo, this update will clarify their expectations regarding where and how everyone should work.

While many staff members were already spending more time with clients and teams in person, the company said others might need time to adjust to the new work patterns. "With that in mind, we will start sharing your individual working location data with you on a monthly basis from January as we do with other data such as chargeable hours," the memo noted.

"This will help to ensure that the new policy is being fairly and consistently applied across our business," it added. Laura Hinton, Managing Partner at PwC UK, highlighted the significance of in-person collaboration for a people-oriented business like PwC UK.

The top executive noted, "the new policy tips the balance of our working week into being located alongside clients and colleagues." She said, "this feels right for our business and right for our people, given our focus on client service, coaching, and learning and development. At the same time, we continue to offer flexibility through hybrid working."

PwC's New Rule: A Step Too Far?

However, some experts question whether this policy could lead to lower morale and increased employee mistrust. Kelly Tucker, founder of HR Star, a consulting firm, told HR magazine that maintaining trust is crucial to the success of such a policy.

When CNN asked about the consequences of non-compliance, a PwC spokesperson stated, "If the monthly data shows someone is consistently breaching the policy, we'd first want to understand the reasons why."

The COVID-19 pandemic ignited a workplace revolution, prompting numerous companies worldwide to adopt a hybrid approach that enabled employees to reconcile office-based work with their personal lives. Nonetheless, many firms have implemented strategies to incentivise staff to increase their in-office presence.

It is worth noting that PwC is far from the first company to monitor employee office attendance. Earlier this summer, Amazon made the term "coffee badging" popular when it was revealed that they were tracking the frequency and duration of employee office swipes. Salesforce has also reportedly been tracking swipe data.

Some employers have implemented even stricter measures to control their employees. For example, an Australian boss banned workers from leaving for coffee breaks or lunch, reportedly stating that he wanted to retain their presence in the office throughout the day.