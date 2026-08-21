Bilibili has relaunched its international app worldwide this week, marking China's leading video platform's most concerted effort yet to expand beyond its domestic base and test whether it can challenge YouTube on the global stage. The move comes as the company courts non-Chinese creators and simplifies access for overseas users.

The Android version went live first, with iOS support described as coming soon and additional countries set to be added. Sign-ups no longer require passport or other identity documents, removing a previous barrier for users outside China.

Bilibili International App Features and Global Reach

The updated app delivers the same content to Chinese and international audiences, supported by improved localisation and AI translation tools that allow viewers to enjoy videos in multiple languages. An official creator account announced the launch with the words 'We've just launched the intl app globally (currently on Android, iOS coming soon; and more countries coming soon)'.

We've just launched the intl app globally (currently on Android, iOS coming soon; and more countries coming soon)



Globally distributed content, better localization & easier sign ups with no identity verification...and more localization optimization and features to come!… pic.twitter.com/5H7maZSMQh — bilibili Creator Hub (@bilibili_create) August 19, 2026

Downloaders are directed to the pink icon featuring a globe in the top left corner. Google Play listings already show more than five million cumulative downloads from earlier versions of the service.

Bilibili's core Chinese-language platform records 376 million monthly active users, predominantly young and highly engaged, with average daily time spent reaching 119 minutes in the first quarter of 2026.

The firm has already encouraged prominent Western figures including MrBeast to upload material to its main site, which remains accessible worldwide.

An English-language website is under development and labelled 'coming soon', while a marketplace linking international creators with brands for sponsored deals is also in the works according to internal presentations shared with influencers.

Can Bilibili Challenge YouTube Dominance

YouTube currently attracts approximately 2.7 billion monthly active users across the world, making any serious rivalry a tall order.

Yet Bilibili positions itself as a destination for Gen Z audiences that are affluent and well-educated, offering a community-driven mix of long-form video, anime, gaming and live streaming that has thrived where YouTube is blocked.

Analysts note the expansion could open thorny questions on content moderation, censorship and data security, echoing debates that have surrounded other Chinese apps in recent years.

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In 2025 the company posted total net revenues of $4.2 billion (£3.1 billion), up 13 per cent year on year, and recorded its first full-year profit under US accounting rules.

Advertising revenues rose strongly to help underpin the shift into profitability. Daily active users stood at 115 million in the opening quarter of this year, reflecting steady organic growth at home.

Hiring Plans and Creator Outreach

To support the overseas push, Bilibili is recruiting community managers in Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, São Paulo, Istanbul and Tokyo.

It is simultaneously building global AI-powered content moderation systems, with roles based in Singapore.

Materials shared with creators describe the platform as a place to monetise through connections with its core demographic, and confirm that content will remain identical across the Chinese and international versions of the platform.

The company previously maintained a more limited presence in several Southeast Asian markets including Malaysia.

This relaunch represents a broader ambition as of 21 August 2026. The international app continues to roll out region by region, with further localisation optimisations promised in the months ahead and feedback channels opened via Discord for early users reporting any issues or suggestions on the new service.