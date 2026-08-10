The entertainment landscape has crossed a monumental threshold as an artificial intelligence-generated virtual star captures unprecedented global attention.

An artificial intelligence-generated actress named Fang Taozi has amassed over 250 million views and 400,000 followers in China within just two months, transforming from a technical experiment into a dominant cultural phenomenon.

Starring as the protagonist in the workplace micro-drama The Laid-off Girl, the computer-generated character portrays an ordinary small-town woman navigating career challenges in the fictional metropolis of Shangnan.

Unlike glossy, flawless digital avatars of the past, this breakout creation features meticulously rendered human imperfections, including subtle skin blemishes, fading makeup after long shifts, and visible sweat beads, capturing the imaginations of millions of viewers while sending shockwaves through traditional film and television unions.

The shocking success of the AI-generated star has demonstrated how quickly computer-generated characters are moving from a novelty to a serious force in the entertainment industry. Producers have recently turned to AI to create digital actors, scenes and short dramas at a speed and cost that can be difficult for traditional productions to match.

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AI Character Becomes Online Sensation

Fang Taozi, supposedly 20 years old, was featured in the short drama The Laid-off Girl, as the female protagonist. In the workplace-themed drama, Taozi portrays a small town girl who relocates to Shangnan County in China in pursuit of her dreams of becoming a model. The series' views have passed 250 million views on a single platform by late July, per China News Service.

Beyond short drama appearances, Taozi has also been turned into a social media personality. Videos posted on her social media account show the virtual actress in mundane daily activities showing her as a more conventional online celebrity.

The scale of the response to Taozi's rise in popularity shows that audiences are willing to follow an entirely artificial character beyond the programme itself.

Should Human Actors Worry?

The concern is not simply that AI can create as realistic faces as possible. Producers can potentially use the same digital performer repeatedly, without the need to arrange filming schedules, costumes or physical locations to shoot episodes. That could make some forms of short entertainment cheaper and faster to produce, placing pressure on actors whose work is concentrated in low-budget productions.

CNA reported in May that China's micro-drama sector was already experiencing disruption from AI and that some productions were replacing human performers with artificially generated ones. China is also developing systems designed to create digital versions of real performers. iQIYI announced an AI performer database in April that would allow actors to authorise digital doubles for future film and television projects.

The AI performer database, which was named Nadou Pro, was reportedly made 'to provide a standardised platform for AIGC creators, making it easier for them to select performers during the production process and efficiently communicate cooperation details with artists through iQIYI' per China Daily.

Legal and Creative Questions Ensue

China has already witnessed legal disputes over the use of AI-generated likenesses. In March, the Beijing Internet Court ruled in favour of an actress whose appearance had allegedly been placed onto an AI-created character in a short drama without authorisation.

The production companies received court orders for a public apology and to compensate the actress.

There are also doubts about whether AI can reproduce what audiences value most about acting. China Daily reported that experts believe human performers are unlikely to be completely replaced because actors bring personal experience and their own understanding of characters to a performance.

The success of AI characters appears to be strongest in short-form dramas, where speed, low production costs and constant online content are major priorities. However, the millions of viewers following virtual performers show that the technology is moving beyond a technical experiment.

While cultural critics argue that human actors remain irreplaceable due to their capacity for lived emotional depth, the massive viewer engagement proves that audiences are increasingly willing to embrace synthetic talent.