Reddit is rolling out AI‑powered moderation tools built on large language models to help volunteer moderators enforce subreddit rules, while at the same time limiting its legacy Old Reddit interface to logged‑in users as part of a broader shift in how the platform manages content and data access.

Following months of testing with over 700 online communities and members of Reddit's Mod Council Network, the company confirmed that access is now opening to all newly created communities, ahead of a broader site‑wide rollout planned for later in 2026. In tandem with these moderation upgrades, Reddit is also restricting access to its legacy Old Reddit interface, requiring visitors to be logged into an account to view content.

How New AI Tools Shift Community Enforcement

The decision to introduce artificial intelligence directly into moderation workflows addresses the acknowledged limitations of Automoderator, the primary tool currently used by volunteers.

Read more Hugging Face Exposed as Hub for AI Deepfake Nudes in Scathing Forensics Report Hugging Face Exposed as Hub for AI Deepfake Nudes in Scathing Forensics Report

Chief Executive Steve Huffman acknowledged that the legacy Automoderator system was 'hard to learn, hard to maintain, and heavily dependent on brittle keyword matching' that very few people on a moderation team could understand.

Rules Hub allows volunteer teams to define rules in plain prose, leaving the underlying language model to judge whether a post or comment matches the intent of a rule.

Reddit spokesperson Rosa Kim confirmed that Rules Hub will remain optional for newly established communities, and existing enforcement tools will not be abruptly removed. The company envisions Rules Hub working alongside Post and Comment Guidance and Safety Filters to handle nuance that traditional keyword filters regularly miss.

Recent research from the Wharton School indicated that people accept artificial intelligence outputs 80 per cent of the time, though whether volunteer moderators will fully trust large language models to interpret complex community rules remains an open question.

Developer Restrictions Accompany the Push for AI Tooling

Alongside the moderation changes, Reddit is tightening control over its developer ecosystem. Third‑party applications will soon be required to migrate to the proprietary Reddit Developer Platform as the company gradually restricts open public API access.

To support developers through this transition, the platform launched a £780,000 ($1,000,000) migration programme to assist developers moving their applications.

This technical shift follows the 2023 API pricing changes that triggered site‑wide community protests and forced several prominent third‑party mobile applications to shut down.

Management maintains that public API architecture was not built for current operational scale, commercial scraping or automated use by external artificial intelligence firms.

Kim noted that while no rigid deadline has been set, developers will receive clear timelines and advance notice before public API access is restricted further.

Reddit is giving an AI moderator the power to remove posts and comments it determines violate rules



It is now available to every newly created subreddit pic.twitter.com/Jtb5QCRLhS — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 5, 2026

Platform Protection Drives Changes for Legacy Users

The short‑term restriction of Old Reddit to logged‑in users represents part of a broader strategy to shield platform data from unauthorised automated collection.

Reddit has already blocked search engines that refuse to pay for access, filed lawsuits against legal entities including Anthropic and Perplexity, and blocked public internet archive services to safeguard its content.

With over 130 million daily visitors spanning more than 100,000 active communities, leadership is exploring multiple paths for the legacy desktop interface, including rebuilding the layout on a modern technological stack.

Huffman conceded that announcements regarding legacy tools carry historical baggage, promising that major capabilities will not be removed without proven and credible replacements.