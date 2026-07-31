Laid-off workers in the United States are turning to TikTok and YouTube content creation as hiring cools, hoping that brand deals, advertising and direct audience support can provide the income and flexibility conventional jobs no longer guarantee.

The shift is far from a carefree leap into influencer life. It is a gamble shaped by a tougher employment picture and the reality that a phone can now feel more useful than another unanswered application.

For context, US employers added 57,000 non-farm jobs in June 2026, while the unemployment rate held at 4.2%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also counted 1.9 million people as long-term unemployed, meaning they had been without work for 27 weeks or more.

That backdrop matters because, for many workers, the old promise of corporate security has begun to look shaky. Content creation is not necessarily replacing a career with internet fame. More often, it is a bid to turn existing skills, hobbies or a small online following into a patchwork income while the job search drags on.

Content Creation Became Grace Xu's Next Move

Grace Xu was already considering a future in content creation when she told roughly 300,000 TikTok followers that she thought a lay-off was coming. When it did, she posted another video with the line that gave this story its strange, slightly fatalistic hook. 'I guess the decision has been made on my behalf,' Xu said. 'The universe has spoken.'

Xu, then 26, had built an audience on TikTok through hand-sewn thrift flips under the account @amazingishgrace. She began making videos during the pandemic and continued after leaving banking for a technology role that offered a better work-life balance. A previous round of lay-offs had already made her wonder whether she should create full time, although she was wary of turning something she enjoyed into work.

That hesitation is the stuff often edited out of glossy creator-economy success stories. The romantic version says you get laid off, go viral and never look back. The actual version involves savings, invoices, unpredictable algorithms and the persistent question of whether a post will pay next month's rent.

Sarah Damaske, a Penn State professor who studies labour and employment relations, said that workers are less likely to assume a traditional employer offers permanent security. That, she argued, can make content creation appear less risky, even when it plainly carries risks of its own.

Content Creation Offers Freedom, Not Certainty

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The news came after years in which the creator economy became a more visible alternative to office work, particularly for people seeking control over their time or the option to work from home.

In the original reporting, YouTube said it had more than 3 million channels in its Partner Programme and had paid more than $70 billion (£52.17 billion) to creators over the preceding three years.

But the money is wildly uneven. Goldman Sachs Research estimated the global creator economy at $250 billion (£186.32 billion) and found that only 4% of creators earned more than $100,000 (£74,527) annually. That is the part of the pitch deck that tends to get lost once someone starts talking about 'passive income.'

Brooke Erin Duffy, a Cornell University communication professor who studies the creator economy, said people typically move into full-time work after seeing some financial return from it, or because they are pushed towards it as a route back to employment. Sponsorships and multi-video brand deals can take months to pay, leaving some creators to rely on savings while they wait.

Duffy put the central vulnerability bluntly. A creator's success may depend on an algorithm, altered community guidelines or an audience that simply decides it is no longer interested. That is not job security. It is just a different boss.

Cynthia Huang Wang knows both sides of the calculation. After losing her brand marketing job in February 2023, she began creating full time and built an audience of 164,000 TikTok followers. Yet in January 2024, she documented updating her CV and considering a return to traditional employment, citing the appeal of a steady salary and maternity leave as she and her husband considered starting a family.

She was not prepared to surrender everything content creation had given her, however. 'Going back to the office every day would be a nonstarter for me,' Wang said, adding that two or three office days would be her maximum because she wanted to keep making videos.

Another creator, known as Pot Roast's Mom, said she had delayed leaving engineering because of health insurance and student loans. After her cat died, she made the switch to content creation and later said Patreon had provided about $30,000 (£22,358) of her income in the previous year, with another roughly $10,000 (£7,452) coming from brand deals.

Her warning was less polished than the usual hustle talk and more useful for it. 'I think if you do something like this, you have to be ready to fail, ready to not make a lot of money,' she said. 'You have to be realistic.'

As June's jobs report showed, the American labour market is still adding jobs, just not at a pace likely to reassure every displaced worker. For those already filming, editing and building an audience, content creation is not an escape from uncertainty. It is a way of trying to own a little more of it.