Mental health has become an increasingly important topic, with more people assessing their own mental health circumstances.

Bipolar Buddy has launched a new app which will help patients take back control of their lives by expertly tracking - and predicting - their mood.

Innovations in the telehealth industry have transformed the way people are addressing mental health care.

It is a fact that 1 in 100 adults in the UK have been, or will be, diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. Many of those affected by the condition find accessing treatment and managing their condition difficult. However, a new medical tech solution called Bipolar Buddyis breaking this cycle with an innovative app that will both provide resources on Bipolar Disorder, and aid consumers by tracking their moods, and ensuring that their mental wellbeing is secured.

There is a noticeable trend in telehealth innovation that sees people taking back control of their lives, and putting their health - including mental health - first. This is in response to years of inaccessible mental health care, and an increasing urgency for tools that enable self-care.

Taking Mental Health by the Reins

With the stresses of the pandemic, people are keen to address their mental health on their own terms. For many, traditional mental health spaces are confrontational or frightening. As a result, people may not reach out for the help they need. With the rise in telehealth, many individuals are concentrating on their mental health through the confidentiality of an app.

Many individuals - whether diagnosed with a mental health disorder or not - have opted to utilize mental health apps, mood trackers and journals, to assess and restructure their lives. However, taking mental health into your own hands does not require isolation from communities or professional help. Apps are integrating consumer community circles with patient care. In this way, consumers are in charge of their mental health, but have the support they need too.

A Remarkable Change

Bipolar Buddy is a company that is harnessing the power of telehealth technology to provide care and support to patients with Bipolar Disorder. They have recently launched the first version of their app, which aims to help patients monitor their mood symptoms, track and manage their progress, and prioritize a happy, healthy and balanced lifestyle.

The app makes use of innovative technology, like AI and machine learning, to predict moods, and inform patients if a depressive episode is likely. By harnessing patient historical data and background, the app accurately predicts moods. By pre-empting mood changes, Bipolar Buddy allows users to prepare for, manage, and perhaps even lessen those changes.

"Bipolar Buddy is building an unparalleled window into people's emotional wellbeing by predicting moods and recognizing triggers," says Anish Suri from Bipolar Buddy. The company is essentially placing mental health care into patients' hands. Furthermore, the app is fully customizable, and allows patients to set the specific variables that they want to track.

A common concern regarding telehealth platforms is the level of safety and security they offer. Bipolar Buddy is completely secure, and promises that patient data is private. Patients can opt to share specific data to their close community - if they choose to. Data will not otherwise be shared with outside platforms, or anywhere outside of the app.

Bipolar Buddy can also help patients connect to other people with the disorder; support groups can be created, and people can gain access to vital resources to demystify this particular mental disorder.

Backing from Microsoft for Startups has allowed Bipolar Buddy to develop a best-in-class app, with an industry leading backend and a usable, intuitive frontend (informed by founder Anish Suri's personal experience of Bipolar Disorder).

The Evolution of Telehealth

During the early stages of the pandemic, the usage of telehealth soared, as the appeal and necessity of remote healthcare increased. This opened doors for advances in the telehealth industry, as more and more individuals and organisations considered the possibilities of telehealth technology. Similarly, physician and consumer attitudes towards telehealth have shifted.

Waiting lists for mental health care are still long. Speaking to a clinical psychologist or psychiatrist can be expensive and unattainable for many people. Telehealth apps are - despite never claiming to completely replace professional care - bridging the gap, and are creating spaces for mental health care that did not exist before.

Final Thoughts

The accessibility of telehealth has revolutionized mental health care. Consumers are searching for more ways to understand and gain control of their mental health. Telehealth opportunities have provided the healthcare industry with new and revolutionary platforms for care.

Patients can now receive help for their mental health concerns in the comfort of their own home with apps like Bipolar Buddy, which offers a dynamic opportunity for those with Bipolar Disorder to stabilize and secure their own emotional wellbeing.