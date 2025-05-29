For outdoorsy Iowans, there's no better time than spring and summer to savour the joys of sizzling barbecues, relaxed picnics with friends, and adventures by the lake.

But while these sun-soaked pastimes are a seasonal delight, they sometimes come with hidden costs—some more concerning than others.

One of the major warm-weather risks, particularly in eastern Iowa, is ticks. These blood-sucking insects are notorious for spreading Lyme disease, and they thrive during the hotter months. Experts warn that June, July and August mark the peak season for tick bites in the region.

Counties such as Linn, Johnson and Iowa regularly report some of the highest confirmed Lyme disease cases in the state. And those numbers may only scratch the surface. According to experts like Tick Check, while the CDC has officially recorded 3,744 confirmed cases in Iowa, the true figure could be closer to 37,000.

It's a sobering statistic—and a timely reminder to stay vigilant. Whether you're hiking, picnicking or simply enjoying your garden, it pays to stay tick-aware this summer.

Should You Be Worried About Tick Bites and Lyme Disease?

'It's important to protect yourself while you're out having fun, but if you do find a tick after you've been outside, it's also important to know what to do if you think you're at risk for Lyme disease,' says family medicine physician Katherine L. Imborek, MD, director of Offsite Primary Care for UI Health Care.

While most tick bites are harmeless, no one wants to get bitten by ticks as a little chance is all it takes to get the Lyme disease.

Lyme disease can cause critical long-term health conditions, especially if not treated early.

According to a CDC report, early lymph symptoms may include fever, chills, fatigue, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle joint aches, and a rash. In the later stage, more critical symptoms like neck stiffness, facial palsy, heart palpitations, and even spinal cord and brain inflammations may surface.

How to Prevent Tick Bites

Preventing tick bites starts with knowing where they live. They live and thrive in natural habitats such as wood, bushes, and grass. As such, Eastern Iowans have a great deal of habitats to look out for, thanks to their green environment.

Eastern Iowa is home to many forests, meadows, and shaded trails. It holds a large population of deers and rodents, which are easily hosts for ticks. Eastern Iowan lands are also wetter than the Southern Iowan.

When you do the math, you see the picture: more green life, more ticks, and a higher risk of Lyme disease.

To stay safe, here are some CDC-provided steps to follow when going out during this tick season:

Use permethrin: Before you go outside, treat your clothes with products that contain 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin is an insecticide and repellent that is used on clothing and gear. It kills or repels insects like mosquitoes, lice, and ticks on contact.

Apply DEET: Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET (N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide). DEET is a repellent-only synthetic compound commonly applied directly to the skin. Unlike permethrin, DEET does not kill ticks, making it harder for them to detect you.

You can safely use Permethrin and DEET together for enhanced protection—Permethrin on clothes and gear, and DEET on exposed skin.

Do a quick self-check when you return: Once you return, ensure to check for ticks on your clothes. Ticks can cling to fabric and later transfer to your skin. If you brought your dog along, inspect them thoroughly as well—check under their collar, between their toes, and around their ears. Once you've done these checks, hop in the shower.