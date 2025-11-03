Bitcoin turned unpredictable in the last week of October 2025. Many investors had expected the digital asset to gain momentum following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Instead, the trade truce, combined with the US Federal Reserve's rate cut, caused Bitcoin's price to tumble below $110,000, marking a significant setback.

It was a considerable disappointment for crypto bulls, though not entirely unexpected, given Bitcoin's history of volatility. Earlier in October, Bitcoin reached a peak of $124,750, but its value has since experienced sharp swings. Ethereum followed a similar pattern, falling from a high of $4,687 on October 6 to $3,847 at month's end. Overall, Bitcoin declined by 3.9% and Ethereum by 7.2% over the month.

The High-Risk Nature of Crypto Investing

Investing in cryptocurrencies remains a gamble — either you build wealth or face total wipeout. The volatile swings are stark reminders of the high stakes involved: fortunes can be made or lost in a matter of days.

Bitcoin supporters' high hopes for October were dashed as the cryptocurrency ended its seven-year winning streak. Historically, November has been Bitcoin's strongest month, with November 2013 recording a staggering 451.2% gain. Although past performance isn't a guarantee, some analysts see potential for a rebound.

Ethereum's recent strong performance over the past four quarters suggests a possible year-end rally. If renewed momentum develops, ETH could potentially rise to $6,500. Notably, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki remains bullish, advocating for investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and precious metals like gold and silver. Kiyosaki warns that these assets may serve as a hedge against an impending global financial collapse.

Legislative Uncertainty and Market Challenges

Adding to the market turmoil is the ongoing US government shutdown, which has temporarily paused the CLARITY Act. Senators from both parties have resumed talks to advance a crypto regulation bill aimed at classifying digital assets as commodities.

Various Senate committees are working to finalise legislation, but it could take time to align with existing US regulations and tax laws. On October 16, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) acknowledged the confusion surrounding blockchain technology, stating, 'Today, one in five Americans owns cryptocurrency,' but emphasising the regulatory challenges.

The crypto market bill is expected to garner support from the White House, especially given the Trump family's involvement. The Trumps own the digital coin USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, issued by World Liberty Financial, founded by Donald Trump's sons. USD1's market capitalisation currently stands at approximately $2.97 billion, and it is traded across more than 20 exchanges.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Risks

Bitcoin's decline from its all-time high isn't necessarily a sign to panic. The listing of more Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help diversify and de-risk crypto portfolios. In the UK, the lifting of a four-year ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) has opened new avenues for investors, signalling growing acceptance.

Extreme Volatility and Caution

The key takeaway is that crypto investments demand a high risk appetite. The market's history of extreme swings — such as the 2017 crash when Bitcoin plummeted 70% in just two months — serves as a stark warning. If history repeats, Bitcoin could potentially drop to around $30,000 by year's end.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional guidance before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.