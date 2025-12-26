Blac Chyna spent Christmas alone, despite what people thought a few months ago when she hinted about a rekindled romance with her ex, Rob Kardashian.

The model-rapper ignited reconciliation rumours with Rob—the father of her nine-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian—on her Instagram three months ago by posting a series of photos of herself with the caption, 'This love is forever ♾️ @robkardashianofficial'

But things seemed to have changed since that post. On 22 December, the Can't See Me singer shared another update through a photo.

In her new social media update, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, donned an all-black ensemble matched with a deep red lipstick and a long green wig.

The photo included the phrase, 'Guess who's ending the year single.'

No Rob and Chyna Reconciliation?

Fans of the former couple, who starred in the 2016 reality show Rob & Chyna, were delighted by the possibility of seeing the two back in each other's arms.

While Dream's parents never confirmed nor denied the rumours, the speculations further intensified when Rob liked Chyna's post.

Their on-again, off-again relationship started in 2016, two years after her split with her first baby daddy, Tyga. She gave birth to Dream in November of the same year.

Their first separation happened a month after their daughter's birth, but they quickly reconciled before breaking up again in February 2017.

Their relationship turned ugly when Rob posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna online in July, causing her to get a temporary restraining order against the father of her second child.

By October 2017, she filed a lawsuit against Rob and the rest of the Kardashian family, worth more than $100 million. The trial was heard in April 2022, and the Kardashians were cleared in May 2022.

Chyna's Tumultuous Love Life in 2025

The mother of two had an interesting love life this year.

In July, the Women of the Jury actress and her then-fiancé, Derrick Milano, called it quits after dating for two years.

The Seen Her rapper and the songwriter got engaged during the Howard University homecoming celebration in October 2024. But in July, Chyna announced on her Instagram Stories that they had called off the engagement.

'We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God's guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys,' Chyna wrote in the since-deleted Stories as reported by E! News.

Chyna also mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that infidelity was not the cause of their separation, and they were still checking up on each other and remained friends.

She also said that the separation led her to realign her priorities. 'I really need to focus on myself and my kids, and my spirituality and everything that comes with that,' she added.

Rob has yet to break his silence about Chyna's new post. But the brother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and only son of Kris Jenner seemed to hint about returning to the reality show scene, based on the season 7 finale of The Kardashians on Hulu.