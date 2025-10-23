North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, went viral for the daring new look she posted on TikTok on Tuesday, prompting her mother to defend her from critics.

The series of photos showed the 12-year-old donning fluorescent blue-dyed braids with a black graphic tee with matching shorts during Playboi Carti's Antagonist 2.0 Tour event. She accessorised her look with a set of chunky silver necklaces, blue contact lenses, temporary facial tattoos, fake piercings and a henna tattoo on her hand.

Online Backlash Over North's Style

However, not everyone was pleased with North's edgy appearance. On X (formerly known as Twitter), users questioned the parenting choices of Kardashian and West, with some suggesting West should step in to 'protect' his children.

North West linked up with Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, leaving fans DISTURBED with her new look 😳 pic.twitter.com/MKXJneY8zK — PeakCulture (@TheCulturePeak) October 22, 2025

Everything North does always seems like a cry for help. It's such an urge for attention, it's almost unhealthy. — Nukeaholic 180 (@Nukeaholic180) October 22, 2025

What do you expect with parents like that — SSS (@SSS28108012) October 21, 2025

He just wanted to protect his child pic.twitter.com/sm5s069NAd — SUAREZ (@suayrez) October 22, 2025

Give Kayne them kids — El Campeon (@StillNext31) October 22, 2025

Ye Is Allegedly Furious

Insiders claimed that the rapper and business mogul allegedly sent Kardashian a series of angry texts regarding their eldest daughter's dressing style. RadarOnline reported that the 'furious' texts stemmed from North's attire during a family trip to Rome. During that time, North was wearing a fitted corset top, boots, and a mini-skirt.

West reportedly felt that his daughter's outfit was 'too revealing' and that North had been 'corrupted by fame and fashion'. However, critics found West's stance hypocritical.

'It's pure hypocrisy. Kanye has Bianca walking around in sheer, revealing outfits, but he's really tearing into Kim over North's clothes. He keeps saying it's inappropriate, that Kim's gone too far, and he's even threatened to get lawyers involved if she doesn't rein it in,' one insider told the publication.

The source also mentioned that things escalated quickly, with West continuously bombarding Kardashian with angry texts.

Kim Stands Her Ground

Another insider revealed that Kardashian chose to ignore West's furious texts and instead passed them on to her lawyer. She reportedly decided to avoid arguing with him and prioritised North's well-being. According to the source, the Skims CEO does not want to ruin her daughter's confidence due to West's 'chaos'.

The source said: 'Kim's incredibly proud of North's creativity. She's bold, imaginative, and loves expressing herself through clothes, but Kim always keeps things age-appropriate. She's very involved and sets clear boundaries. The idea that she's encouraging North to dress like a grown-up is just absurd.'

Another source close to Kardashian claimed that West's criticisms about North's outfits were not about being a responsible parent, but about regaining control over his kids. The source said that since West cannot make Kardashian do whatever he asks, he allegedly started to go after North.

'Kim sees exactly what's happening, and she's not tolerating it. She's willing to absorb all his anger if that's what it takes to let her daughter be herself,' the source stated.

North's Appreciation Post for Kim

Despite the online criticisms about her looks and her parents, North took a moment to celebrate her mother's birthday on Tuesday. She posted a heartfelt greeting on TikTok Stories, featuring a photo of her and her mum striking matching pouty poses.

She thanked Kardashian for always being there for her and for supporting her, and wished her 'the best birthday ever'.