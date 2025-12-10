Howard Stern dismissed Kim Kardashian's claims that he accused her of faking her 2016 Paris heist.

The broadcaster talked about the incident with his co-host, Robin Quivers, during Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show.

'She accused me of saying that she faked her Paris robbery attempt,' the radio host said. 'So we went back and looked up what I said, and nothing could be further from the truth.'

Kim K's Claims

On the radio show's official Instagram page, the hosts talked about what the reality show star said during a recent episode of The Kardashians, featuring Kim's infamous Parisian robbery experience.

The SKIMS CEO emotionally talked about some of the comments people said during the incident that happened in 2016.

'Howard Stern was famously mocking it all the time and saying that I'm sick and it's such a joke and I made it all up,' Kim K shared. 'I remember he was so defiant about it. And I was like, "How can you be so certain? Like, people will trust you." That always stuck with me.'

Howard's Response

The radio host responded to Kim K's accusations, saying that the show is taped, so they have a way to look back and review the episode that aired on 5 October 2016. That was when they found out that what the actress-business entrepreneur said was 'further from the truth.'

The 71-year-old radio host played a clip from the show where he and Quivers discussed Kardashian's robbery experience.

'If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up, or whatever they did ... I mean that is a f–king — that is frightening,' Stern stated.

He then remarked that if the incident was a farce, then they should be put in jail. But Quivers said that she did not think that the robbery was fake, which Stern replied with 'I don't either.'

After playing the clip, the host reflected on why some people think Kim K staged a fake robbery in Paris.

'I would characterise this discussion as a very fair assessment. That some people are saying, it's fake, which was true. And we said, "We don't think it's fake." I have said so many awful things in my career,' Stern added. 'You don't need to make up stuff. You can certainly find every awful thing I've said now, it's no secret'

Kardashian's camp remained mum about Stern's most recent comment.

Howard's Attacks

The radio host admitted that he felt offended after The Kardashians' episode aired, and then he went on to bash the mother-of-four, claiming that he was Kim K's kryptonite.

'Meanwhile I'm Kim's Vietnam, she's having PTSD attacks,' he joked. 'I don't know what's with these Kardashians. I'm done with them. You know what, Robin? I'm washing my hands... I need a cease and desist and I need a protective custody, because she is nuts.'

Quivers also reminded Stern that Kim K was portraying a lawyer on Hulu's latest drama 'All's Fair,' which Stern subtly mocked.

The co-host also mentioned that Kim studied law and never passed the bar.

Kardashian is allegedly 'playing a lawyer on TV' on the new Hulu drama All's Fair.

'She went to law school. From what I understand, she's never passed the bar,' Quivers told Stern, 'Well, you can see why. She has low comprehension. She can't pass the bar. I mean, first of all, who wants a lawyer that can't pass the bar?... I know what happened in Paris for real. I think these guys came in and robbed her brain. Now she has no brain,' the radio host answered.