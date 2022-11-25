The term "Black Friday" originated from workers who would call in sick on the day after Thanksgiving to enjoy a four-day celebration of festivities. Black Friday tradition became linked with Thanksgiving shopping after customers were observed almost clearing out stores with the amount of holiday shopping they bought from the discounted merchandise sold after Thanksgiving.

It is said that after an entire year of operating at a loss or what they call being "in the red," all kinds of stores would greatly benefit from the surge of sales and earn enough profit to "go back into the black" on the day after Thanksgiving. This is why this much-awaited annual event benefits both sellers and their customers with the massive one-day sales and events being promoted every Black Friday.

As Black Friday is considered the "biggest shopping event of the year" one should not leave a store empty-handed on this day nor go into any random shopping mall unprepared. Here is a list of places that offer big discounts on millions of products- from clothes, gadgets, toys, and home decor to so much more.

Quadrant Shopping, Swansea

Go to the Quadrant shopping centre for deals from Pandora, Clarks, Debenhams and more.

Trespass is offering up to 75% off their products while Ernest Jones is offering up to half-price discounts on selected diamonds and jewellery.

In Pandora, spending £125 or more entitles the customer to receive a limited-edition sterling silver bangle. Should you also venture to The Fragrance Shop, you can avail of perfumes at a 60% discounted rate and The Perfume Shop is offering 20% off your second item bought plus member exclusive offers.

St David's shopping centre, Cardiff

Cardiff's enormous shopping centre boasts great Black Friday discounts from stores like Kurt Geiger and Levi's to YO! Sushi and The White Company.

Levi's, Ted Baker, and H Samuel are offering at least a 30% discount on their items while Kurt Geiger's Black Friday sale is 50% off all full-price items for Blue Light cardholders and up to 50% off selected lines for all customers

A purchase from In Time during Black Friday will earn you a voucher that entitles you to 20% off strap and jewellery cleaner, 10% off same-day service (batteries etc) and 10% off jewellery repair. While both YO! Sushi and The White Company are offering 20% off their products for this holiday sale.

McArthurGlen, Bridgend

For those with designer and other luxury brands in mind, the Bridgend outlet mall has stores offering 20-50% discounts on stores like Le Creuset, Adidas, Boss and Regatta.

The Sunglasses Hut is offering 30% off the second pair of sunglasses while Yankee Candle, Ted Baker, and Watch Station offer 30% off their products. Timberland and Vans are also offering up to 50% discounts on their items.