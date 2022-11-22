Nikki Sixx, bassist of the Mötley Crüe insulted Taylor Swift through a tweet. His comment comes after Swift's Ticketmaster fiasco where her upcoming '"Eras Tour" caused multiple site crashes and glitches that ended up with millions of people unable to buy concert tickets.

Sixx's tweet read, "Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems [sic] likes she's whining about something new every-time she's gonna drop an album? #WorIsMeMarketing [sic]." (Nikki likely meant to use the #WoeIsMeMarketing hashtag.)

Taylor Swift has since released a statement calling out Ticketmaster's shortcomings (without naming them directly) and expressing her frustrations over curating "so many elements" of her career to create the ultimate experience for her fans but being forced to outsource key elements like ticket sales and distribution with which Ticketmaster has a monopoly in the U.S.

The songstress wrote, "I've brought so many elements of my career in-house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she continued.

Swifties and Mötley Crüe's own fans were quick to turn on Nikki Sixx for his rude remarks and misogyny at painting a successful female artist "whiny" for looking out for her own fans.

One response said, "Is it just me or does Motley Crue seem more like a band full of washed up old men who should've retired decades ago and now u want to whine about probably the biggest artist in the modern day? LOL you are a JOKE."

And this one: "Whining or standing up for herself? I think all the biggest artist in the concert biz should step up and help fix the problems with Ticketmaster. If live music keeps going this way, fans will start spending their money else where. It's getting out of hand. Look at the movie biz."

Another tweeted, "Wow!! As a fan of both you and Taylor I am disappointed in you. What a misogynistic, uninformed comment. And yea it's just you!!!"