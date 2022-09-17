The "A Simple Favor" actress debuted her growing baby bump on Thursday. She was seen grinning in a shining gold minidress while placing a hand below her belly in photos from the Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

While she and her "Deadpool" hubby haven't publicly confirmed the news yet, it can be recalled that the pair have been vocal over their plans for a big brood even before conceiving their eldest, James.

In a 2013 interview with Details, Reynolds and his wife shared that they both came from large families. "We'd love to have a big family, a lot of people say it's crazy, but we'll only know when we're there, you know? We'll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think." shared the "Free Guy" star.

The "Gossip Girl" alumni later affirmed this when she told Marie Claire in September 2014, "If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would."

Lively and Reynolds are already parents to three lovely girls daughters- James, 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 2, following their 2012 wedding. In fact, the Canadian-American actor had announced in October that he would be taking a sabbatical from his filmmaking career in order to be a more "present dad."

Followers of Taylor Swift may already be familiar with their daughters' names as Swift who is a close pal of Lively featured them on her 2020 album "Folklore,", particularly in the song "Betty."

"Obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names, but what an honour. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do." shared their father.

Lively was also given the chance to go behind the camera for the first time for "I Bet You Think About Me," as co-writer and director of the music video.

The family's close relationship with Swift isn't lost on her fans, with one Twitter user funnily suggesting that this pregnancy might have something to do with Swift's Reputation album re-recordings as James Reynolds was the one who gave her vocal talents for the song "Gorgeous'" intro.

@folkloreslaps said, " can't believe blake lively got pregnant just so someone can record the baby's voice in gorgeous (taylor's version) 🙏 generous queen " in a tweet that presently has 31.2 thousand likes.