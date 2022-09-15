Margot Robbie was pictured looking visibly upset hours after leaving Cara Delevigne's West Hollywood home on Monday. The British supermodel has been worrying friends and family about her health after a series of photos showing her dishevelled appearance was published by various outlets in the past weeks.

Photos published by the Daily Mail also showed the Australian actress seemingly wiping away tears on the way to the Los Angeles International Airport around 5 p.m., four hours after she left the "Murders in the Building" actress' $7 million house.

The "I, Tonya" actress was wearing black sweats and carrying a small piece of rolling luggage. In her hand was what looked like a plastic bag full of toiletries and/or medication.

It is reportedly still unclear whether Delevigne was there when Robbie dropped by to visit but the "Barbie" star was seen struggling to compose herself when she left.

The "Paper Towns" actress has been notably absent in recent high-profile events of projects she is closely involved with. She missed the launch of her own 44-piece capsule fashion collection during New York Fashion Week that she made to honour late designer Karl Lagerfeld. She was also a no-show during the 2022 Emmy Awards while her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars were in attendance.

Cara's fans have been expressing growing concern for her as pictures of her sitting alone in a car while smoking a pipe of some kind made rounds last week. The model was also seen looking confused and dishevelled, with bruises on her arms. The Sun further reported that Cara had bedraggled hair and was seen twirling wildly while wearing no shoes.

Only time will tell if the English model's erratic behaviour should continue. She and Margot Robbie have been friends for a long time friends and starred in the feature film " Suicide Squad" in 2016. Robbie played Harley Quinn and Delevigne played Enchantress in the superhero film.