The 366th Lotto drawing happened on Thursday. The winning numbers were: 03,13,20, 23 and 38, and the life ball was 04. The drawing machine used was Excalibur 3, and the ball set was SFL4.

The national lottery website reported that there was one lucky winner of the grand prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years in the September 15 drawing. Similarly, there was also one runner-up prize winner who was able to bag £10,000 per month for 1 year.

There were a total of 169,546 winners in this drawing. Twenty-five players won £250 each for matching four main numbers and the life ball and there were 272 players who matched four main numbers, earning them £50 each.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.

The Set for Life draw takes place at 8 pm every Monday and Thursday. Players can cast their numbers daily until 11 pm or 7:30 pm on draw days. Play continues after all draws at 9 pm.

Each Set for Life ticket costs £1.50. All interested players should choose five main numbers from 1 to 47 and one "Life Ball" from 1 to 10.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on Nov. 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.