Country singer Blake Shelton recently addressed rumours regarding his marriage to Gwen Stefani. Shelton denied the speculations that have been circulating online, alleging that he and Stefani have split. In an interview with County Countdown USA published Saturday, Shelton shared that he is aware of the many reports speculating that he and Stefani have divorced. The country singer revealed that he had been seeing the speculative reports about him and Stefani since October.

'Starting October, I think, or maybe November, I started noticing these articles popping up about "Blake and Gwen, they're split up"' said Shelton. 'And then you know, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store,' said the country singer, who cited the change in headlines. ''"Oh, they're back together again!" and another week goes by and we're not seen at the grocery store, "They're divorcing!"'

Rumours Persist Despite Denials

The couple, who met while working on The Voice in 2014, have been married since 2021. Rumours of a possible split circulated in March 2025, when they released a breakup duet, 'Hangin' On.' However, Shelton made clear in comments to Access Hollywood that the song, despite being a breakup track, was not a reflection of his and Stefani's marriage.

However, rumours continued to circulate about the pair when they were not at the CMA Awards in November. Their absence was despite Shelton's song, 'Pour Me a Drink.' receiving a nomination for Musical Event of the Year. The couple have not made a red carpet appearance together since the Grand Ole Opry's OPRY 100 Celebration in March.

According to insiders, the couple had allegedly been going through some marital struggles. The insider purported that the pair were going through 'real challenges, nothing manufactured.'

'There were times when the tension is high enough that people close to them quietly wondered if the relationship could take the strain,' said the source at the time, yet assured that Shelton and Stefani were committed to make things work for their marriage.

'They asked for help, and they nearly reached a point where things could have gone either way,' said the insider. 'But they showed up for each other instead of checking out.'

Stefani Counters with Affection

Stefani has pushed back subtly through social media, posting romantic snaps, including a New Year's kiss video. Such gestures align with their history of collaboration: duets, music videos and joint appearances define much of their public story since meeting on The Voice in 2014.

The couple have often collaborated on projects, having released duets and appeared in music videos together. In August 2025, they were reported to serve as executive producers on the series 'Dorothy,' created by Gina Matthews. The series is described as a modern take on L Frank Baum's classic Wizard of Oz books. 'Dorothy' is a 'contemporary, music-infused YA retelling,' according to Deadline, which uses the iconic 'Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today.'