Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have once again found themselves at the centre of unfounded divorce speculation.

However, an official source informed People magazine that the couple is as strong as ever, even as both juggle hectic professional calendars.

The insider dismissed recent chatter about a split, insisting the rumours are entirely baseless and misinterpret the realities of two high-profile careers that often pull them in different directions.

Despite the noise, those close to Stefani, 56, and Shelton, 49, say the pair remains deeply connected, grounded and committed.

'No Truth' To Rumours As Couple Prioritise Time Together

'There is no truth to the split rumours,' an inside source told People. 'They've just been juggling demanding schedules.'

'When they are together, it's just so obvious how solid they are.'

In an interview with the Today show, Stefani said she'll be spending more time with Shelton this Christmas.

'We're doing all the regular stuff,' the 'Hollaback Girl' singer said, stating that they will be flying 'back and forth between Oklahoma constantly.'

'This December, we're going back there, and then we're going to bounce back to Los Angeles,' the Voice alum shared.

The insider told the magazine that both are winding down in 2025 and will continue to support each other with their crazy schedules in 2026.

'Sometimes they spend a lot of family time together and really treasure that, and then there are periods when the focus is more on work,' according to the source.

In addition, the source told People that both are at a career stage and still enjoy what they do, and 'do not wish to lose that.'

'They are busy with a lot they have on their plates and a lot to balance, but that's just how it is when you're a family, and both parents have careers.'

What's Keeping The Couple Busy

Shelton, after leaving 'The Voice' in 2023, released his 13th studio album, 'For Recreational Use Only,' in May.

Furthermore, the country singer also produced and starred in the CBS singing competition, 'The Road.'

Shelton also announced that he's gearing up for Las Vegas in January 2026, for eight nights (January 15 - 31, 2026) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, following a successful show last February.

Meanwhile, Stefani released a deluxe version of her album Bouquet with her band, No Doubt, and announced six concerts at The Sphere in Las Vegas in May 2026.

She will be the first female headliner since it opened in 2023.

Stefani mentioned that the prospect of developing a show at Sphere is exciting to her.

'The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative,' Stefani said in a statement.

'Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.'

A Love That Started From 'The Voice'

In 2015, Stefani and Shelton were introduced on the set of NBC's 'The Voice.'

Stefani was also divorcing Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 11.

Shelton divorced American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert.

In an interview with People in May, the Texas singer opened up about his marriage to Stefani, that even after 10 years, he 'still feels new.'

'Some of the things we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realise, 'Oh my God, that was eight years ago!' It's like, how did this happen so quickly?" he told the magazine.

'I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy,' he added.