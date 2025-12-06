Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are at the centre of divorce rumours once again as reports claim that their marriage is 'crumbling.' The speculation intensified due to the song 'Hangin' On', which the latter released in May this year. Observers believe the lyrics are hinting at ongoing issues between the pair.

This is the first track that they released together featuring a breakup theme. Thus, many are convinced Stefani and Shelton are heading towards divorce. Some sources claimed that the two may be displaying affection in public and collaborating continuously, but this is just a front. Behind the scenes, they are experiencing marital issues.

On the Verge of Divorce After The Voice?

A source close to the couple said that Stefani and Shelton are spending most of their time apart. They reportedly no longer go on trips or dates together. The same insider added that while the TV program The Voice strengthened their marital bond, that has since diminished.

Allegedly, there is now concern that their current situation could lead to a divorce, an outcome neither of them wants to happen. 'It's become a talking point amongst friends and fans that they're living separate lives,' the source claimed. 'A lot of people think the magic's started to wear off.'

The Truth: Stefani Quashes Breakup Rumours

The 56-year-old 'Rich Girl' singer has been quick to dispel persistent divorce rumours that have been hounding them even after they just tied the knot in 2021. Stefani confirmed that she and her husband are still together after sharing intimate details about their holiday plans.

In her Instagram story, Stefani shared a cosy picture of her husband giving her a kiss—a seemingly simple gesture, yet one clearly intended to signal to the public that the circulating rumours are unfounded.

Moreover, she also provided a solid picture of their united married life when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a few days ago. Talking about gardening at their home in Oklahoma, Stefani told Fallon, 'Blake Shelton is my husband,' and adding, 'He is gorgeous, I love him so much!'

She also shared what she and Shelton like to cook at Christmas. The singer said they have a tradition that Blake started, and that is cooking the Timpano Dome dish that she described as 'a pizza, a pasta, and a carb-licious, like, thing.'

The Timpano Dome: Gwen and Blake's 'Carb-Licious Christmas Tradition

Gwen shared that the Timpano Pasta Dome is the centrepiece of their family's Christmas holiday table. They don't prepare the traditional roast turkey or ham but instead like this Italian baked dish, even if it requires a lot of time and effort to cook.

Stefani disclosed that her husband introduced the tradition to the family. He came to know about the dish after watching the 1996 film Big Night where a multi-layered dish was featured. She said it is a stuffed pasta pie baked into a towering, circular crust, and filled with layers of pasta, meatballs, cheese, sauces, and sometimes hard-boiled eggs or cured meats.

Lastly, Gwen Stefani further dismissed the split rumours by revealing her and Blake's holiday scheduling requires them to continuously 'bounce back and forth' between their homes in Los Angeles and Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She said they really love it in the countryside and they hosted two separate Thanksgiving feasts to accommodate their respective work schedules and the needs of her three sons with Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.