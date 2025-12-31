Interest in long-range doomsday predictions has resurfaced online after claims about a blind mystic who allegedly foresaw some of the most significant global events of modern times. According to accounts attributed to Baba Vanga, humanity's ultimate end would not come for thousands of years, with the year 5079 identified as the point of 'absolute doomsday'.

The prophecy, which has circulated for decades, describes a sweeping timeline of human progress, interplanetary expansion and eventual extinction. While supporters argue her visions were uncannily accurate, experts continue to warn that the claims are speculative and unsupported by evidence.

Who Was Baba Vanga

Born in 1911 as Vangeliya Pandeva Dimitrova in what is now Bulgaria, Baba Vanga lost her sight at the age of 12 after being caught in a violent storm. Followers later linked the incident to the emergence of her alleged psychic abilities. By her 30s, she had become known locally as a clairvoyant and herbalist, drawing visitors who believed she could predict the future and offer spiritual guidance.

Often referred to as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', she died in 1996, leaving behind no written records of her predictions.

Prophecies That Built Her Reputation

Supporters claim Baba Vanga predicted events including the 11 September attacks, the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the Kursk submarine disaster.

One of the most widely cited statements attributed to her describes 'two metal birds' striking American targets, language that followers later linked to the Twin Towers.

However, historians and researchers note that many of these interpretations emerged only after the events occurred, with earlier records lacking clarity or independent verification.

A Timeline Stretching to the Year 5079

According to followers who documented her alleged visions, Baba Vanga outlined a detailed future history of humanity. By the year 3005, humans are said to have expanded across the solar system, with a war breaking out on Mars. In 3010, a comet or asteroid allegedly collides with the Moon, creating a ring of debris around Earth.

By 3797, life on Earth is predicted to be extinguished, forcing humanity to survive by colonising another planet. Resource shortages between 3803 and 3805 reportedly spark devastating wars that wipe out more than half of the remaining population.

Humanity's Alleged Golden Age

The timeline suggests that civilisation later regresses into tribal societies before a new spiritual leader restores order and scientific knowledge. By the early 4300s, humanity is said to enter a renewed golden age marked by rapid technological progress, the eradication of disease and advances in genetics and neuroscience.

Followers claim these developments eliminate concepts such as hatred and evil, with humans achieving unprecedented moral and intellectual capacity. By 4599, humanity reportedly attains immortality, fundamentally reshaping society.

The Final Prediction

As cited by Daily Mail, civilisation is said to peak in 4674, with an estimated population of 340 billion spread across multiple planets and early interaction with extraterrestrial beings. In the final years, explorers allegedly discover the boundary of the known universe.

Between 5076 and 5078, debates reportedly rage over whether to cross this boundary. In 5079, a decision or catastrophic event linked to this discovery is said to trigger 'absolute doomsday', ending human civilisation and possibly the universe itself.

Questions Over Credibility

Most accounts of Baba Vanga's prophecies come from her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, and other followers who documented her alleged visions after her death. Critics argue that the lack of primary sources makes the claims impossible to verify.

Scientists and historians stress that such prophecies should be treated as folklore rather than fact, noting there is no credible evidence to support predictions of humanity's end in the year 5079.