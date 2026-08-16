Bluesky is down for thousands of users across the US and other countries, with outages leaving people unable to load feeds, log in or access the social media app at all on Sunday. Reports of problems began spiking from late morning, affecting both the mobile app and the web version.

The disruption appeared to gather pace around 10.37am EDT, when reports on outage tracker Downdetector began to climb. By 11.41am on 16 August, the site was showing more than 2,000 complaints linked to Bluesky not working. User reports suggest the problem is not confined to a single region, with mentions of the UK, Portugal and Canada alongside multiple parts of the US.

Thousands Locked Out as Bluesky Fails To Load

Downdetector flagged an 'unusual increase' in problems at 11.05am. Reports then eased briefly around 1pm, before surging again near 2pm, suggesting either a faltering fix or an issue flaring up in waves rather than one clean break.

Most of the problems reported relate to the app itself, with some users saying Bluesky will not open or connect at all, while others can log in but find their timelines will not refresh or posts fail to send. One user wrote on Downdetector that their 'Bluesky has been out for hours,' while another said they initially assumed they needed to update the app before finding 'the site is completely gone.'

On Reddit, some users have also reported error messages such as 'Failed to reach upstream service,' language that typically points to a problem on the service side rather than an individual device or connection. Complaints span the mobile apps, the main Bluesky website, timeline loading, posting, account interactions and login attempts.

Outage Hits UK, US and Canada as Complaints Surge

Read more Is Netflix Down? Thousands of Reports Surface as Half Face Video Errors, Others Locked Out of the App Is Netflix Down? Thousands of Reports Surface as Half Face Video Errors, Others Locked Out of the App

User reports mention New England, Colorado, multiple unspecified US regions, the UK, Portugal and Canada. These locations come from individual complaints rather than an official outage map, so the true scope may be broader, but the spread suggests this is not an isolated or localised glitch.

Some users report that desktop access still works while the app does not, an inconsistency often seen during backend problems. As of now, there is no confirmed technical cause, and any explanation should be treated as provisional.

Based on the behaviour described by users, possible causes include a failure in a core backend system, authentication or session issues, problems with Bluesky's 'AppView' layer — the part of the system that assembles posts into a timeline — or temporary overload in the infrastructure behind the AT Protocol, the open standard Bluesky is built on, though these remain unconfirmed.

Bluesky Users Left in the Dark as Outage Drags On

'Bluesky outage' and 'Bluesky down' began trending in search results as users looked for explanations, with one person posting: 'Bluesky is down again why does this keep happening please somebody explain?' Despite the scale of the disruption, Bluesky had not issued a public statement responding to the outage or given a timeline for restoration, and its official status page offered no clear explanation of what had gone wrong at the time of writing.

Outages of this kind often resolve gradually, with some regions or accounts recovering before others. Users are typically advised to check the Bluesky status page, try switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi, and avoid repeatedly uninstalling the app or changing account settings, as such disruptions usually stem from server issues rather than individual account problems.

The outage came during a busy Sunday news cycle for a platform that has positioned itself as a calmer, more stable alternative to established social networks. For more on social media outages, read our coverage of the recent Netflix disruption.