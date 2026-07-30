AMC customers reported problems using the cinema chain's app and website to buy tickets on Thursday, 30 July, with some users encountering a virtual queue instead of the usual booking screens.

The disruption arrived as AMC hosted early Dolby Cinema showings of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and promoted related merchandise deals, but the company had not publicly identified whether the issues reflected a technical fault, heavy demand or both.

What Users Reported

Down Detector, which tracks user-submitted outage reports, showed some complaints about AMC services on Thursday, though the volume was described by the monitoring site as limited, enough to suggest problems for some users, but not clear evidence of a confirmed, widespread outage.

Social media posts described similar experiences, with moviegoers saying they struggled to access showtimes, select seats or complete purchases, and sharing screenshots of a virtual queue message when they tried to buy tickets.

User reports indicate problems with AMC Theatres since 1:12 PM EDT.

How is it affecting you? #AmcTheatresDownhttps://t.co/POOWHrM6Fa — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 30, 2026

The 'Spider‑Man' Context

The reported problems arrived as AMC promoted being 'among the first to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Dolby Cinema at AMC on 7/30', including a pair of collectable Spider-Man socks for opening-night attendees and a wider line-up of themed concession cups and buckets.

Ticket guides noted that Marvel fans had already encountered queues and booking glitches earlier in the release cycle, as 'Brand New Day' tickets rolled out across chains in June, with some users stuck in timed lines and shopping carts failing to update properly.

Mixed Signals on the Scale of the Issue

By Thursday evening, the picture appeared mixed: some users reported successful bookings after waiting in the virtual queue, while others said they still could not reach the normal ticket‑purchase flow. Monitoring sites said they were not detecting a broad AMC outage at that moment, suggesting any problems might be local to specific regions, devices or traffic spikes rather than a system‑wide failure.

why is there a queue for amc omg pic.twitter.com/bBj6hfk1W2 — ⋆˚꩜｡ (@777tinydisco) July 30, 2026

AMC's Response

At the time of writing, AMC had not posted a detailed explanation on its main website, app banners or social channels, and reporters covering the issue said they had not received a response from the company on whether Spider-Man ticket demand contributed to the queues.

Guides advising customers to restart the app, refresh their browser or check alternative showtimes remained the main practical advice, while the cause of the disruption, and whether it was tied directly to 'Brand New Day', remained officially unconfirmed. The company has not indicated whether it plans to issue a statement as the evening progresses.