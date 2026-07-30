Claude users across the app, developer console and API were hit by a fresh outage on Wednesday, July 29, as Anthropic confirmed elevated error rates across multiple models.

The disruption triggered more than 2,000 outage reports, with roughly half tied to Claude Code specifically. Anthropic began investigating at 7.49 p.m. UTC and said it had identified the issue by 8.33 p.m. UTC, though the company did not disclose the underlying cause or give a recovery timeline during the incident.

Affected users encountered a '529 Overloaded' error, a server-side message indicating Anthropic's infrastructure could not handle the current volume of requests. In a statement, an Anthropic spokesperson later confirmed that service had been fully restored across Claude.ai, Claude Code and the Claude API, thanking users for their patience.

This Wasn't an Isolated Incident

Wednesday's outage is not the only disruption Claude has faced this year. A previous incident on July 6 affected multiple models for nearly two hours.

Before that, a more serious outage swept through the Claude ecosystem on June 2, tied to a bug in Claude Code's sub-agent system and the feature that splits complex programming tasks into smaller, coordinated processes.

According to outage-tracking service StatusGator, Claude has experienced 155 reported outages since January 2026 alone, though the frequency and reported severity of individual incidents vary widely.

Why This Keeps Happening

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Anthropic has attributed earlier outages to demand outpacing available compute capacity, driven largely by enterprise adoption of Claude Code alongside a surge in consumer sign-ups.

As more businesses build core workflows around Claude, particularly for software development, the platform's infrastructure has faced growing strain during peak usage periods.

This kind of strain is not unique to Anthropic. Rapid AI adoption across the industry has put similar pressure on rival platforms, as compute-heavy features roll out faster than data centre capacity can reliably expand to match them.

For Anthropic specifically, the challenge is compounded by Claude Code's growing footprint inside enterprise development pipelines, where usage can spike sharply and unpredictably compared with more casual consumer traffic.

The June 2 incident illustrated a different kind of risk: not just capacity limits, but bugs within newer, more complex features like Claude Code's sub-agent system, which coordinates multiple AI processes at once to handle larger tasks. Together, these two failure points, raw demand and feature complexity, help explain why outages have not been limited to a single cause this year.

What It Means for Users

For individual users, an outage typically means a temporary inability to access Claude until Anthropic resolves the issue, as was the case on Wednesday.

But for developers and enterprise teams that have integrated Claude into daily workflows, particularly through Claude Code, the impact can be more disruptive: stalled development cycles, paused code reviews and workflows built around an assumption of uptime that has not consistently held in 2026.

Is Reliability Becoming a Real Concern?

With Anthropic's status page typically reporting more than 99% uptime over any given 90-day period, individual outages remain relatively rare compared with total usage.

But the recurrence of incidents in June and July, combined with StatusGator's broader outage count, has prompted a growing conversation about whether AI platforms scaling as fast as Claude can keep pace with demand while maintaining consistent reliability.

Anthropic has not indicated whether infrastructure changes are planned in response to the pattern of outages, and the company has not provided further comment beyond confirming that service was restored following Wednesday's incident.