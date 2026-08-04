Telegram briefly vanished from Apple's App Store worldwide on Monday before the company confirmed it had been restored, ending a few hours of confusion for millions of US users. Neither Telegram nor Apple has explained why the app disappeared.

What Happened to Telegram on the App Store

Users across several countries noticed on Monday evening that searching for Telegram on the App Store returned nothing, and the app's listing page loaded an error instead. Existing installs kept working normally, so the disruption only hit new downloads and updates on iPhones and iPads. The app stayed live on the Mac App Store throughout. Apple Censorship, an independent tracker, had shown Telegram as unavailable across all 175 storefronts it monitors, and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Telegram later said the app had been 'restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users,' without explaining the outage. The rollout was still reaching some regions when the statement went out, so a handful of users may briefly see the listing catch up.

Why the Disappearance Rattled Users

Telegram claims more than one billion monthly active users worldwide, with an estimated 27 million in the US, where the app anchors group chats, news channels, and crypto communities. A sudden blackout on the world's most popular mobile operating system was always going to spark alarm, and the timing initially made the outage look deliberate to some observers.

Many users feared they had lost access for good or that their data was at risk, though existing accounts and cloud chat histories were never affected. The scare rippled into markets too. GRAM, the digital token tied to Telegram, dropped about 8% while the app was missing before news of its return. The company itself struck a light tone on social media, joking that reports of its demise had been exaggerated.

A Familiar Pattern of Sudden Removals

This isn't the first time Telegram has dropped off Apple's store. In 2018, Apple briefly pulled the app over inappropriate content before restoring it once new safeguards were added. In April 2024, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered Apple to remove Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp, and Threads from its Chinese store, and Apple said it had to follow local law even when it disagreed.

Those cases were tied to one country or a clear order. Monday's outage was global and came with no reason at all. App availability can change quickly through Apple's App Store Connect system, which points to a procedural or technical trigger rather than a formal ban, though that stays unconfirmed. The silence still fuelled speculation, given founder Pavel Durov's ongoing legal troubles in France and fresh pressure from Russia.

What US iPhone Users Should Do Now

If Telegram already shows up again in your App Store, you can download or update it as normal. If the listing is still catching up in your area, don't delete the copy you have, since your chats, groups, and channels keep working, and you can reach them through Android, desktop, or web.telegram.org in the meantime.

Anyone who leans on the app for work or communities can breathe easier for now. The scare itself looks over, but the reason behind it remains a mystery only Apple or Telegram can clear up.