Bonnie Blue is closing out 2025 in the same way she dominated it, by setting her sights on another headline-grabbing extreme. The British OnlyFans star has confirmed that her Christmas goal is to break her own sex record, just months after the stunt that turned her into one of the most searched figures of the year.

The 26-year-old creator previously went viral for sleeping with 1,057 men in 24 hours, a feat that later led to her removal from OnlyFans. Speaking after a turbulent few weeks, Blue made it clear that she sees the festive period not as downtime, but as a chance to reset and escalate.

Her comments came during a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter following her arrest in Bali, where she discussed platform bans, legal trouble and why she feels compelled to keep pushing limits.

From Record-Breaking Fame to An OnlyFans Ban

Blue's January stunt propelled her from niche notoriety to global infamy. However, the fallout was swift. OnlyFans permanently removed her account in June, citing content that crossed its internal limits.

According to coverage of Bonnie Blue being banned from OnlyFans after breaking her sex record, the decision wiped out millions in monthly earnings overnight. Blue later said she felt singled out, noting that other creators had attempted similar challenges without consequence.

Rather than retreat, she migrated her entire catalogue to Fansly. She says the switch restored both her income and creative freedom, allowing her to post content she claims had been restricted elsewhere.

Bali Arrest Adds Fuel to the Controversy

Earlier this month, Blue was detained by police in Bali while filming content abroad. The incident quickly went viral, further amplifying her public profile.

In the same interview, Blue detailed how authorities confiscated her equipment, searched her villa and subjected her to repeated interrogations. She was ultimately fined a small amount and released.

Reports on Bonnie Blue's Bali arrest while filming adult content overseas confirmed that no explicit footage was recovered. The case centred on visa issues rather than pornography charges, though Blue described the experience as intimidating and invasive.

Christmas With Family Between Extreme Stunts

Despite the controversy, Blue insists her private life remains grounded. She plans to spend Christmas with her parents immediately after completing another filmed event, an overlap she openly acknowledges.

She described packing separate bags for work and family as routine. Her parents, she says, avoid discussing explicit details but remain supportive of her independence and success.

Blue credits support for helping her withstand online backlash, much of which she admits is intentionally provoked through rage-bait marketing.

Why She Wants to Break the Record Again

Blue frames her work as performance and logistics rather than intimacy. For her, breaking her own record represents control over an industry that often attempts to police women's bodies and ambitions.

Recent reports on Bonnie Blue's Christmas challenge plans after her record-breaking year suggest she is already organising logistics for another mass participation event, though no dates or numbers have been confirmed.

She acknowledges the risks, including platform bans and legal scrutiny, yet remains unapologetic.

What Comes Next

As the year closes, Bonnie Blue remains at the centre of a wider debate around sex work, platform power and extreme online branding. Her Christmas wish is not sentimental. It is strategic.

If history is any guide, breaking her own record would guarantee another wave of global attention. For Blue, that visibility is not a side effect. It is the point.