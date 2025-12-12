The sun has officially set on British adult content creator Bonnie Blue's controversial escapades in Bali, as Indonesian authorities have moved to expel her from the island with a severe travel blacklist. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is facing immediate deportation and has been barred from re-entering the country for a decade following a week of legal scrutiny involving explicit content and the misuse of a tour bus.

Blue's troubles in the popular holiday destination began when she attempted to launch her notorious 'BangBus Tour', a stunt intended to generate content for her OnlyFans subscribers by seeking out 'barely legal' partners. However, the provocative campaign quickly drew the ire of local law enforcement, leading to her detention on 5 December.

While she initially faced the terrifying prospect of a lengthy prison sentence for pornography production, investigators have since pivoted to immigration and traffic violations to secure her removal from the country.

Legal Investigation Into Bonnie Blue Reveals Visa Breaches

The situation escalated rapidly after local police seized and searched Blue's mobile phone. Officers discovered an X-rated video featuring the creator and an unidentified male. Under Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws, such evidence could have resulted in a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars.

However, the police investigation concluded that the clip did not feature overt nudity or genitalia, and crucially, authorities were unable to definitively prove when or where the footage was filmed, or if it had been distributed online.

Despite escaping the more severe pornography charges, Bonnie Blue could not evade the scrutiny of immigration officials. An investigation determined that she had breached the conditions of her tourist visa by operating a commercial enterprise—specifically, her tour bus—without the appropriate permits.

Furthermore, she was accused of violating traffic laws by using the vehicle to solicit male tourists for her 'schoolies' themed content. This use of a goods vehicle for carrying passengers violates local transport regulations.

Compounding the legal headache for her team, Blue reportedly told police she was not driving the bus herself. Instead, the vehicle was allegedly operated by Liam Andrew Jackson, a member of her crew who authorities say does not possess a valid international driving licence.

Police Chief Arif Batubara confirmed the swift legal proceedings, stating: 'We have coordinated with the court, we will conduct fast trial for the traffic law violation. Tomorrow the trial will be held at Denpasar District Court.'

Bonnie Blue Faces Consequences of Repeat Offending Abroad

Following the trial set for Friday, 12 December, Blue is expected to be deported within 48 hours, with her departure scheduled for Saturday, 13 December. The consequences of her actions extend far beyond a cut-short holiday. Immigration Chief Heru Winarko took a hardline stance on the matter, speaking to Daily Mail regarding the long-term repercussions for the content creator.

'They have misused the visa they have to make content in Bali,' Winarko explained. 'They will be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years (that) could be extended.'

If convicted of the traffic and visa violations, Blue faces a maximum sentence of one month in jail or a fine of 250,000 Rupiah (approximately $15 USD). While the financial penalty is negligible for a top-tier earner on OnlyFans, the reputational damage and the loss of access to a major travel hub are significant.

This incident marks a developing pattern for Bonnie Blue, who has previously clashed with border officials in other jurisdictions. The adult star saw her Australian visitor visa cancelled last year after she announced similar plans to travel Down Under during 'Schoolies week'.

Her proposal to sleep with young men for free, on the condition that they allowed her to film the encounters, sparked public outrage and immediate government intervention.

Despite previously hinting that her 'good lawyers' might find a loophole for her tours, it appears that international authorities are becoming increasingly adept at shutting down her controversial business model before it can gain traction.

As of Friday evening, Blue remains in custody awaiting the finalisation of her deportation order.