British adult film personality Bonnie Blue is once again stirring international headlines—this time for her behaviour during an interview that's sure to anger Indonesian authorities and lead to her impending removal from Bali.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, can be seen suggestively sucking on a lolly while confidently declaring that she could 'face any amount of men,' as media personalities followed her inside an Indonesian police station. But while such content might be received as tongue-in-cheek humour on Western social media, Indonesia's conservative rules regarding explicit or suggestive material left little room for interpretation.

@dailymailau Bonnie will be deported on Saturday after local police scoured her phone and found an 'adult video' of her with a man. She could have faced 15 years in jail if she was found to have created x-rated content in Bali, but police said the clip did not have any nudity. However she is accused of violating Bali’s traffic laws by using the vehicle known as 'Bonnie Blue’s BangBus, which she used to pick up 'barely legal' schoolboys in Bali to promote her schoolies tour. Authorities say she may face charges under a regulation that prohibits the use of 'goods vehicles or open-air trucks' without a valid purpose. #bali #australia #news #fyp #tourism ♬ Science fiction, science, space, documentary(1120819) - Lyrebirds music

Raid, Arrest, and a Surprisingly Small Fine

Blue's TikTok antics weren't the only thing that alerted Bali authorities. Days after the video circulated, Indonesian police conducted a raid on a studio in Badung, a bustling tourist hub near Denpasar that often draws foreigners involved in creative or digital content work. Officers detained Blue along with several others, suspecting they had been producing adult videos on the island.

Authorities also took into custody three men—two British nationals and one Australian—believing they may have been involved in filming or distributing explicit material. A dark blue pickup truck marked 'Bang Bus' was seized during the raid, and local media were quick to draw parallels to popular adult content franchises.

However, after reviewing the premises, police found no evidence that pornography had actually been produced. Instead, the case took an unusual turn. Rather than charging the group under Indonesia's harsh anti-pornography laws, which can lead to up to 12 years behind bars and fines reaching $360,000, officials charged Blue and an associate, Liam Andrew Jackson, with an unexpectedly minor offence—traffic violations.

On Friday, a Denpasar judge ruled that the pair had repeatedly and knowingly broken traffic rules. The fine? 200,000 rupiah, or roughly $12.

From TikTok Trouble to Deportation

Although the penalty was small, the consequences for Blue are much larger. Her lawyer, Edward Pangkahila, told AFP that immigration officials are pushing for her immediate deportation.

'Immigration has pressed us,' he explained. 'If possible, they want the deportation to happen today—maybe tonight.'

Blue and her team have reportedly agreed to fully cooperate with authorities and were instructed to head directly to the immigration office after leaving court.

The Daily Mail later reported that the 'Bang Bus' vehicle seized during the raid had allegedly been untaxed since 2023 and was believed to have been repainted without proper documentation, potentially contributing to the traffic-related charges.

Crackdown on Unruly Tourists

Blue's situation highlights a pattern Bali officials have become increasingly vocal about: foreigners misbehaving on the island. Although Bali is known worldwide as a Hindu-majority tourist haven with a relaxed beach culture, the rest of Indonesia maintains strict moral codes, particularly regarding sexual content. This contrast often puts foreign visitors in precarious positions if their behaviour crosses the line of what is acceptable locally.

In recent years, authorities have deported influencers for inappropriate photoshoots at sacred sites, scooters ridden recklessly on highways, and public behaviour deemed disrespectful. Blue's case—combining viral suggestiveness with suspicions of adult content filming—was guaranteed to attract the attention of officials determined to curb what they see as a growing problem.

As of this week, Bonnie Blue remains in the custody of Indonesian immigration officials, with deportation expected at any moment—her Bali chapter closing as quickly and dramatically as the TikTok that set everything in motion.