UK households planning time off work are being urged to check their diaries early, after confirmation that several bank holidays will shift over the next two years. With Christmas and Boxing Day falling on weekends in both 2026 and 2027, substitute days will come into play, changing when millions can expect an extra day off.

The changes mean that while the total number of bank holidays remains the same, some familiar dates will move, potentially affecting travel plans, childcare arrangements and festive routines.

The Modern UK Bank Holidays System

Bank holidays in the UK follow a long-established system that allows for substitute days when key dates fall on weekends. When a public holiday such as Christmas Day or Boxing Day lands on a Saturday or Sunday, the following weekday is usually designated as the official day off instead.

According to government listings and as reported by Birmingham Live, this rule will come into sharp focus in both 2026 and 2027, with several substitute days confirmed.

New Bank Holiday Dates for 2026

In 2026, many bank holidays will look reassuringly familiar. New Year's Day will be marked on Thursday, 1 January, giving workers a midweek break straight after the festive period.

Easter will fall later in the spring, with Good Friday on 3 April and Easter Monday on 6th April, creating a long weekend for many families. The early May bank holiday is scheduled for Monday, 4 May, followed by the late May bank holiday on Monday, 25 May. The summer bank holiday will take place on Monday, 31 August.

Christmas Day itself will be celebrated on Friday, 25 December. However, Boxing Day on 26 December falls on a Saturday, meaning it will not be observed on its usual date. Instead, a substitute bank holiday will be granted on Monday, 28 December, giving workers a longer Christmas break.

New Bank Holiday Dates for 2027

The following year brings even more festive reshuffling. New Year's Day will again be observed on 1 January, with Easter coming earlier than usual. In 2027, Good Friday will fall on 26 March and Easter Monday on 29 March.

The early May bank holiday is set for Monday, 3 May, while the late May holiday lands on Monday, 31 May. The summer bank holiday will be held on Monday, 30 August.

Christmas in 2027 creates a rare scenario. 25 December will fall on a Saturday and Boxing Day on a Sunday. As a result, both holidays will roll over into the working week, with substitute bank holidays on Monday, 27 December and Tuesday, 28 December.

Why Bank Holidays Move

The concept of bank holidays dates back centuries, when financial institutions and public offices closed frequently to mark religious festivals, saints' days and royal occasions. At one point, banks could shut for as many as 40 days a year, with no national consistency.

The modern system was designed to standardise days off across the country while still respecting tradition. Substitute days ensure workers do not lose out when major holidays fall on weekends.

For households and employers alike, the message is simple. Check the calendar now, as the next two years will bring subtle but important changes to when Britain officially clocks off.