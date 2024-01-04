Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited Galaxy S24 series and the word on the street is that the lineup could include the Korean brand's smartest ever smartphones.

Past leaks suggest the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, which includes the standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, will take advantage of clever Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This speculation aligns with an earlier report that suggests Samsung is planning to integrate AI directly into its software. As a result, popular apps like Phone and Messages on the Galaxy S24 lineup will be powered by AI.

@juniornannetti quiosques da samsung no Brasil ja estão com o material promocional do S24 pic.twitter.com/zodcxA0GXY — d tsz (@DontMatterToYou) December 31, 2023

Moreover, a recently leaked Brazilian marketing poster gave us a glimpse into the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design and confirmed the presence of a new AI suite called Galaxy AI. This is a major sign that Samsung is placing a lot of importance on bringing AI-powered features to its widely popular handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Release date announced

Much to the delight of its huge fanbase, Samsung has finally revealed exactly when it will launch the new Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

Starting 2024 with a bang, the Korean smartphone giant has confirmed the existence of the long-rumoured Galaxy S23 series successors. Aside from labelling the upcoming smartphones "revolutionary," Samsung has teased their new AI capabilities.

The official Samsung Mobile X (formerly Twitter) account shared a short clip, confirming the company will host its next Unpacked event in San Jose, California on January 17.

Who’s ready for a new era of mobile?! #SamsungUnpacked is going to be epic. Don’t miss out.



❤️ to follow along for a never-before-seen debut. pic.twitter.com/EImcAXmq6s — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 2, 2024

During the impending event, Samsung will be taking the wraps off some exciting products including the Galaxy S24 series smartphones. "A revolutionary mobile experience is coming," Samsung teased on its official website.

"Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to transform how you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet," the company wrote.

The short video shared in the X post shows a box turning into stars that then circle around text that says: "Galaxy AI is coming." While key details about Galaxy AI are still scarce, Samsung is expected to shed some light on the AI upgrade during the upcoming Unpacked event.

The whole event will be streamed live at 6PM UK time via Samsung's YouTube channel.

What else could be in the offing?

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S24 will be capable of performing tasks like live language translation during voice calls. Aside from this, the S24 lineup will reportedly support interactive new weather effects and feature AI-powered wallpapers that will be unique for each user.

On top of that, the Galaxy S24 series will probably house a smart camera setup that will allow users to instantly edit photos, extend backgrounds and remove unwanted objects using AI. This will be similar to the AI capabilities seen on Google's Pixel 8 phones.

The latest details of Samsung S24 ultra .

GALAXY S24 ULTRA is better at emulation, multitasking with Dex, longer battery life, better cameras, new exclusive AI features#S24ultra pic.twitter.com/QIxhT4Emin — Tech & Mobile (@sahilman98) December 28, 2023

However, it is worth noting that AI will not be the only major change coming to the Galaxy S24 series trio. The devices are expected to be faster and adopt a more appealing design than their predecessors.

Instead of a curved screen, earlier leaks show that the highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a more eye-catching flat panel. Also, the Ultra model will reportedly be available in several eye-catching colour options such as black, violet, yellow and rumoured grey shade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra this month! pic.twitter.com/uX8GZvX3xF — TechDroider (@techdroider) January 2, 2024

On top of that, the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones will reportedly draw their juices from robust batteries that are designed to deliver longer battery life. There will be some notable upgrades in the photography department as well.

While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will come with 3 rear-mounted cameras, the Ultra model is tipped to house a powerful quad camera setup on the back. Under the hood, the Ultra could pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

In the UK, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models are likely to arrive with Samsung's own Exynos chipsets. However, UK-based consumers aren't likely to appreciate this move since most Samsung fans see the Snapdragon as superior.