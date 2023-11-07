Samsung is reportedly planning to integrate AI-powered tools in its upcoming Galaxy S24 series smartphones to compete with Apple.

It is no secret that AI has taken the tech industry by storm. The technology is capable of radically overhauling how we use some of our devices and services.

Understandably, leading Android manufacturers are sparing no effort to integrate AI-powered features into their phones to attract more customers and Samsung is no exception.

Samsung wants to cash in on the skyrocketing popularity of AI

The Korean brand is hoping that its plan for on-device AI could lead to exceptionally strong sales of the Galaxy S24 series. In other words, Samsung is relying on AI to propel the company to the top of the smartphone segment.

Earlier this week, Samsung said it is forecasting a whopping 35 million Galaxy S24 unit sales in 2024, courtesy of its plans to integrate AI into the phone. The Korean tech giant is referring to this move as "on-device AI".

New #NPU solution will help develop Samsung’s semiconductor capacity and strengthen one of the core technologies of the #AI era – On-Device AI processinghttps://t.co/8vy192ZPPn — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) July 2, 2019

However, Samsung will not rely on third-party services to power the Galaxy S24 series' AI features. Instead, the company wants to integrate AI directly into its software to make sure it works out of the box on all popular apps like Phone and Messages, according to a report by The Korea Daily.

Notably, an earlier report suggests the Galaxy S24 series could offer Google Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT-inspired features. Following in the footsteps of other tech companies, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to use AI across its entire product line.

Regrettably, AI integration in Android phones hasn't been impressive since it requires users to access third-party services to use the technology. Samsung, on the other hand, is reportedly preparing to integrate AI into the Galaxy S24 lineup so that users can utilise it without the hassle.

One source claims Samsung believes such an integration will allow it to be at the forefront of the smartphone market and beat Apple hands down. "Should the AI smartphone take off, it is an opportunity after 10 years to take the lead in the smartphone [sector]," said the source about Samsung's plan.

Even if the AI integration comes to fruition, selling 35 million Galaxy S24 units next year could turn out to be an arduous task. Notably, the Galaxy S21, S22 and S23 have managed to acquire around 30 million global unit sales.

In other words, the 35-million-unit projection is over a 15 per cent year-over-year jump compared to previous-generation Galaxy S-series phones. Moreover, Samsung has been losing some of its lustre in the flagship market, which is currently dominated by Apple.

Interestingly, Apple is still keeping its flagship iPhone forecast under wraps. Reportedly, the Cupertino-based tech giant will ship around 250 million iPhones next year. Samsung is forecasting 253 million shipments across its entire smartphone product line.

Apple to integrate AI into next-gen iPhones

Even if Samsung manages to leave other major tech companies behind in the AI department, its lead may be short-lived. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that the company will integrate generative AI into its product line starting next year.

"We're investing quite a bit [in AI]," Cook said during an earnings call last week. On the downside, Apple plans to deploy AI "responsibly". It is still unclear what that means for Apple's AI integration. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Apple plans to compete with Samsung's strategy.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S24 series smartphones in January or February next year. The Galaxy S24 is expected to outperform Apple's newly launched iPhone 15 in the RAM department.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series could comprise a standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and the highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S24 trio has been floating around the rumour mill for a while now.

For instance, unnamed sources claim the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the first smartphone from Samsung to be housed in a titanium outer frame. If this feature is received well, Samsung could expand it to other models.