A newly leaked Brazilian marketing poster has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's design and corroborated past leaks about a powerful new AI suite called "Galaxy AI".

While Samsung is sparing no effort to keep key details about its upcoming flagship smartphones under wraps, some stores in Brazil seem to have gotten their hands on marketing material for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

A store in Brazil seems to have put up a marketing poster, which gives us a look at the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The alleged poster was originally shared by X user d tsz (@DontMatterToYou) on the social media platform.

@juniornannetti quiosques da samsung no Brasil ja estão com o material promocional do S24 pic.twitter.com/zodcxA0GXY — d tsz (@DontMatterToYou) December 31, 2023

The phone design seen in the poster bears a striking resemblance to the existing Galaxy S23 Ultra model. The rear panel appears to house 5 metal-ringed rear sensor openings, which could hold a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, a depth sensor and a 200MP main camera.

Last year, tipster Revegnus claimed Samsung is working on a 440MP camera sensor. However, if the Tom's Guide report is anything to go by, this mammoth camera sensor isn't likely to see the light of day anytime soon, at least not on the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung ISOCELL sensors being mass-produced in the latter half of 2024.



- 200MP with 0.6μm HP7

- 50MP with 1.6μm GN6

- 440MP with ??μm HU1 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 17, 2023

Aside from this, the back panel also appears to have a built-in stylus, which was introduced with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is worth noting that the stylus sports a matching colour. Moreover, the slightly curved display has a punch-hole cutout in the centre to accommodate the selfie camera.

The overall colour blends in seamlessly with the phone's alleged titanium side rails. Aside from this rumoured grey colour option, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly be available in other eye-catching colourways including black, violet and yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast useful AI features

The word on the street is that Samsung is planning to integrate AI-powered tools in the Galaxy S24 series phones. In line with this, X user Arsène Lupin recently indicated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a Pixel 8-like AI-powered photo editor.

The recently surfaced poster corroborates past leaks as it mentions Galaxy AI. In November 2023, the Korean smartphone giant gave us a glimpse into a "new era of Galaxy AI" through a blog post.

To those unaware, Galaxy AI alludes to a suite of AI and Generative AI-backed features that will be available on the Galaxy S24 series, if rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the statement below the leaked image of the phone says: "Merely illustrative images. A Samsung Account login may be required to access certain AI features."

"S Pen is compatible with the S24 Ultra but not with the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+. The availability of colors and models may vary according to stock and/or channel."