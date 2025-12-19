Brad Pitt's long-running legal fight with Angelina Jolie over their former French winery has reached a critical moment after a judge ordered the actress to turn over private communications previously withheld from the case, a move that could reshape the direction of the dispute.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Pitt's motion to compel discovery, ordering Jolie to produce unredacted versions of certain non-attorney communications tied to the Château Miraval lawsuit.

The ruling requires the documents to be handed over within 45 days and marks a significant escalation in a case that has dragged on for more than two years.

Judge Orders Release of Unredacted Messages

According to court documents obtained by People, Jolie must provide unredacted versions of communications exchanged between non-attorneys in 22 documents identified in a privilege log submitted earlier this year.

The judge rejected claims that those materials should remain shielded, narrowing the scope of what can be withheld under privilege.

While the order is procedural rather than a ruling on the merits, legal observers note that discovery disputes often influence leverage and strategy as cases move forward.

The communications are expected to relate to negotiations surrounding the ownership and sale of Château Miraval, the French winery Pitt and Jolie once co-owned.

Brad Pitt's Claim Centres on Disputed Winery Sale

Pitt first filed suit in 2022, alleging that Jolie violated an agreement requiring mutual consent before either party sold their stake in Miraval. He claims Jolie breached that arrangement when she sold her share of the business in 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group.

More recently, Pitt amended his case to seek $35 million (£26.15 million) in damages, arguing that the sale caused financial and reputational harm to the winery's operations.

A source close to the case has said Pitt's legal team believes the newly ordered emails could support their contention that Jolie's intentions around the sale were misrepresented.

Angelina Jolie Disputes Agreement and Plans Appeal

Jolie has consistently denied that any approval agreement existed and has filed a countersuit accusing Pitt of waging a vindictive legal campaign. Her legal team criticised the latest ruling and confirmed plans to challenge it.

As reported by People, her lawyer Paul Murphy said the court's interpretation of California's privilege law was flawed, arguing that the decision undermines Jolie's right to a fair trial and represents what he described as a continued effort by Pitt to exert control through litigation.

NDAs and Discovery Fights Fuel Escalation

The winery dispute has repeatedly expanded beyond the sale itself, with both sides accusing the other of withholding key documents.

Jolie's lawyers have argued that Pitt refused to buy her out of Miraval because she declined to sign a non-disclosure agreement. They have also sought communications related to Pitt's insistence on an NDA covering alleged personal misconduct.

Pitt has not been charged in connection with allegations stemming from a 2016 private jet incident, and authorities took no action at the time.

Those allegations remain contested and are referenced in filings largely as background to the discovery disputes rather than as standalone claims.

What Happens Next in the Miraval Case

The immediate next step is compliance with the court order. Jolie has 45 days to produce the unredacted communications unless a higher court intervenes.

An appeal could pause or complicate that timeline, depending on how quickly it proceeds.

Beyond that, the case is expected to continue through further discovery and pre-trial motions. No trial date has been set, and neither side has indicated any move toward settlement.

Background on Pitt and Jolie Post-Divorce

Pitt and Jolie finalised their divorce in December 2024 after separating in 2016. They share six children and have continued to litigate business matters separately from family proceedings.

As the Château Miraval fight enters this new phase, the focus now turns to what the newly disclosed messages may reveal and how they could influence the next chapter of one of Hollywood's most closely watched legal battles.