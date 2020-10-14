Living with diabetes is no easy task. It requires patience, mindfulness, and even self-control, especially when it comes to food. Those who depend on insulin to survive are more likely to feel the stress of controlling blood sugar day-in and day-out. Fortunately, there is new research that signals hope for those who depend on life-saving insulin.

A new study which was presented at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2020 Virtual revealed that a procedure is currently available, which they say could help get rid of the need for insulin for the millions of people who are suffering from type 2 diabetes. The procedure will help restore the ability of the body to produce as well as regulate insulin naturally. The best part is that one does not need to spend a night at the hospital for the procedure.

The procedure, duodenal mucosal resurfacing (DMR), is a procedure that would insert a catheter in the duodenum, which refers to the initial part of the intestine. This is done outpatient, so there is no need to be confined at the hospital. Next, there would be ablating. This refers to the process of destroying the mucosal cells. By doing so, it now paves the way for the mucosa to regrow and produce new healthy cells.

A pilot trial from the Netherlands showed that 75 percent of people with type 2 diabetes who were dependent on insulin need not require insulin anymore six months after the DMR procedure.

Aside from lowering the patients' insulin resistance, the researchers also noted that the participants reduced body mass indexes, denoting a healthier weight. They found that the average 29.8 kilograms per square meter, now has 27.2 kilograms per square meter. The amount of fat was likewise reduced, from 8.1 to just 4.6 percent.

The study results are paving the way for new and multinational trials that could explore the technique's efficacy.

Dr Harith Rajagopalan, a co-inventor of the DMR tech, said that although there are so many approved medicines in the US, he believes that there are still many patients who could not keep their type 2 diabetes under control.

Dr Rajagopalan said that with DMR, the landscape can change. After all, it is the first therapy, which would allow individuals not to have insulin anymore.