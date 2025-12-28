Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress and sex symbol who redefined female liberation in the mid-20th century, passed away at the age of 91. She was one of the last great stars of her time, and her death marked the end of that celebrated period.

Her death was officially confirmed on 28 December 2025 by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, the animal protection organization she founded in 1986 and to which she dedicated the latter half of her life. Her colourful life was largely defined by her global stardom and decades of passionate animal rights activism.

Cause of Death and Final Days

Bardot who was also widely known by her initials, B.B., passed away peacefully at her famous estate, La Madrague, in Saint-Tropez, where she stayed almost in seclusion for decades. While her family or foundation has not publicly released a specific medical cause of death, it is understood that she died of natural causes related to her advanced age.

In the recent years leading up to her death, the French icon had become increasingly frail but remained sharp-witted and still very dedicated to her cause. She spent her last days quietly by the Mediterranean coast, in her home, with the animals she loved.

Many people share the same opinion that it was truly incredible to see how Bardot drastically changed her life from a world-famous movie star to a private person who fought for animal rights. The change happened almost overnight and was the most surprising move a major star has ever made. Because of this, her journey from a global 'sex symbol' to a private activist remains one of the most incredible transformations in the history of French entertainment.

Brigitte Bardot's Turbulent Marriage History

The star of 'The Bride Is Much Too Beautiful' often appeared in dramatic movies, but her real life was just as intense and often sparked rumors. This was largely because she was married four times, having fallen in love for the first time when she was only 16 years old.

Her relationships were always front-page news, not just in France but all over the world. Many of her romances were surrounded by controversy, starting with her first marriage to Roger Vadim, the man who directed her in the breakout film 'And God Created Woman,' and made her an international icon.

She was married to Vadim from 1952 to 1957. The pair fell in love at first sight when she was only 16 and he was 22, a relationship her parents strongly opposed. After eventually winning their approval, they waited until her 18th birthday to get married.

While they remained close friends until his death, their split caused a stir when she began an affair with her co-star, Jean-Louis Trintignant. She and Vadim eventually ended their marriage with an amicable divorce in April 1957.

From 1959 to 1962, she was married to Jacques Charrier, a fellow actor and the father of her only child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier. This was arguably the most difficult time in Bardot's life, as she was constantly bothered by the paparazzi. The intense pressure from the media was so overwhelming that it contributed to a deep personal struggle during their short marriage.

Her third marriage was to Gunter Sachs, a relationship that lasted from 1966 to 1969. Sachs was a German billionaire and photographer famous for his grand, romantic gestures. One of his most legendary acts was hiring a helicopter to fly over her villa and drop thousands of red roses to show his love, and this was just before they tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1966.

Finally, her fourth and last marriage was to Bernard d'Ormale. This proved to be her longest relationship, as the couple stayed together from 1992 until her death. For more than thirty years, they shared a quiet, private life at her estate in Saint-Tropez, away from the spotlight.

Net Worth and Financial Legacy

According to Finance Monthly, Bardot's net worth was estimated at roughly £48 million ($65 million) at the time of her passing. Most of her fortune came from her film royalties, earnings from her best-selling books, and her large real estate holdings along the French Riviera.

Even though she retired at the peak of her fame in 1973 and walked away from massive paychecks in Hollywood, her wealth did not disappear. Unlike many stars who lose their money after leaving the spotlight, Bardot's fortune continued to grow. Thanks to the steady income from her work and properties, she was able to live comfortably for the rest of her life.

She is survived by her husband Bernard d'Ormale and only son, 65-year-old Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.